Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28

HK scraps most Covid-19 rules, though masks still mandated
No change in Singapore’s Covid-19 measures for travellers from China
MOH said it is closely monitoring the international Covid-19 situation and will adjust its border measures if need be.
62-year-old man arrested after worker killed by machine that fell off forklift at Rifle Range site
Penny stock crash mastermind John Soh gets 36 years’ jail, Quah Su-Ling sentenced to 20 years
Singapore’s most audacious market manipulation case wiped out nearly $8 billion in market value in 2013.
Banks likely to keep interest rates high on deposits as race for customers’ wallets continues
Savings accounts appear to offer better maximum rates, but they require customers to fulfil more criteria.
S'pore tech stock rout intensifies with $148b wipeout in 2022
Investors betting on Singapore’s two largest Internet firms are staring down hefty losses.
Woman soldier goes public about sexual harassment in Japanese army, five sacked
She had quit after the military refused to act on her reports of routine sexual harassment.
Driving instructor molested student in car during lesson, joked about raping her
The man then told the student no one would know because it was “so quiet and dark”, the prosecution said.
14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road; no injuries reported
askST: How much GST should I be paying when the new rate kicks in?
You’re rushing to pay for a $450 item from a GST-registered overseas seller. It will arrive in January in Singapore. How much GST would you have to pay?
