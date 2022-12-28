Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

HK scraps most Covid-19 rules, though masks still mandated

It will also no longer require arrivals to take PCR tests.

READ MORE HERE

No change in Singapore’s Covid-19 measures for travellers from China

MOH said it is closely monitoring the international Covid-19 situation and will adjust its border measures if need be.

READ MORE HERE

62-year-old man arrested after worker killed by machine that fell off forklift at Rifle Range site

The man is suspected of causing death by a negligent act.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Penny stock crash mastermind John Soh gets 36 years’ jail, Quah Su-Ling sentenced to 20 years

Singapore’s most audacious market manipulation case wiped out nearly $8 billion in market value in 2013.

READ MORE HERE

Banks likely to keep interest rates high on deposits as race for customers’ wallets continues

Savings accounts appear to offer better maximum rates, but they require customers to fulfil more criteria.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore tech stock rout intensifies with $148b wipeout in 2022

Investors betting on Singapore’s two largest Internet firms are staring down hefty losses.

READ MORE HERE

Woman soldier goes public about sexual harassment in Japanese army, five sacked

She had quit after the military refused to act on her reports of routine sexual harassment.

READ MORE HERE

Driving instructor molested student in car during lesson, joked about raping her

The man then told the student no one would know because it was “so quiet and dark”, the prosecution said.

READ MORE HERE

14-vehicle pile-up in Bartley Road; no injuries reported

Incidents involving this number of vehicles are uncommon. 

READ MORE HERE

askST: How much GST should I be paying when the new rate kicks in?

You’re rushing to pay for a $450 item from a GST-registered overseas seller. It will arrive in January in Singapore. How much GST would you have to pay?

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top