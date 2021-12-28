Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021.

More than 90 Covid-19 quick test centres set up, including at dental clinics and Marina Bay Sands

Those visiting a centre will have to make an appointment online, bring along a photo ID and pay $15 for each test.

Vending machines rolled out ahead of mask distribution in Jan

This will be Temasek Foundation's sixth mask distribution exercise. 

Football: S'pore national coach Tatsuma Yoshida quits top job after Suzuki Cup

He will be leaving his post a year before his contract is up in December 2022.

Man, 63, found dead in Toa Payoh flat after neighbours detect foul smell

Based on preliminary investigations, foul play is not suspected, said the police.

Orinda & Me: How guide dogs help the visually impaired in S'pore navigate pandemic challenges

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon with her guide dog Orinda.

Blind and visually impaired Singaporeans say their bond with their guide dogs became stronger during the pandemic.

KL condo blocks deemed unsafe for occupancy after landslide

Photos circulating on social media show one block sitting precariously on a sliding hillside.

Give cash digitally to support environment, reduce bank queues during CNY: MAS

Those who prefer to give physical red packets are urged to reuse notes or give QR gift cards.

5 trends that shaped Singapore business and the economy in 2021

From rising prices to online investing, here's what shaped business amid a backdrop of pandemic, inflation and market volatility.

Higher living costs unlikely to dent Singapore's attractiveness as a business hub: Analysts

Country has traditionally competed on intangibles such as trust, efficiency and value-added services.

How S'poreans made new friends, and strengthened bonds amid Covid-19

The festive time of the year can be lonely for some people. Look back at how some Singapore residents overcame pandemic social distancing to make new friends.

