Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 28.
No rush to eat in bigger groups at malls, hawker centres on first day of phase 3
From today, groups of up to eight people can now gather socially, up from a limit of five.
Seat markings in hawker centres adjusted for maximum dining group size of 8 under phase 3
Dining groups at hawker centres will still have to keep 1m from each other.
FairPrice extends Pioneer Generation and Merdeka Generation discounts for 2021
FairPrice will also continue to offer a 2% discount on Tuesdays for all shoppers above 60.
Malaysia's asymptomatic Covid-19 patients to isolate at home first as worker cases surge
These patients may not be taken to hospitals immediately due to an overloaded healthcare system.
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending Bill, averting government shutdown
Apart from the US$900 billion (S$1.2 trillion) in pandemic relief, the US Congress also approved US$1.4 trillion in government spending.
Chaly Mah to succeed Liew Mun Leong as chairman of Surbana Jurong
Liew retired in September this year amid the furore of his ex-maid Parti Liyani's acquittal for theft in court.
5 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 1 in community
There were four imported cases who were placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival.
Jurong Bird Park to celebrate turning 50 with $2.50 tickets, special shows
Pre-booking of tickets is mandatory to facilitate crowd management and safe distancing measures amid the pandemic.
Teens in animal cruelty probe over use of frogs in foosball
One of them is believed to be the youth being investigated for a backflip in Singapore Zoo's rhino enclosure.
DJ Sonia Chew dropped from Mediacorp countdown show amid probe into actor Jeffrey Xu's party
The 987FM presenter has been replaced by fellow deejay Jean Danker.