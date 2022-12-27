Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jubilant Chinese plan trips abroad as inbound Covid-19 quarantine set to end
Travel platform Tongcheng saw an 850% jump in searches and a tenfold jump in inquiries about visas.
Foetus found at Pasir Ris Park on Christmas Eve, police investigating
It is an offence in Singapore to secretly bury and dispose of a dead body of a child to intentionally conceal the birth, whether the child dies before or after birth.
Taiwan extends mandatory 4-month military service to 1 year, raises soldiers’ pay
The new requirement is set to start in 2024 and comes amid growing aggression from China.
500,000 expected at Marina Bay on New Year’s Eve, 700 police officers to be deployed
To prevent overcrowding, police will turn away people when safe capacity for the area is reached.
FairPrice discounts extended until 2023 for Pioneer and Merdeka generation, Chas blue card holders
The extension is to help seniors and lower-income families cope with the rising cost of living.
Bookings to exchange for fit-for-gifting notes this CNY start on Jan 5
DBS and UOB will also provide $2 and $10 in larger quantities, as well as $50 notes, for withdrawal from selected pop-up and branch ATMs.
5 abandoned land parcels claimed by the state in past decade
Property analysts told ST that they agreed – in most cases – that the forfeited parcels could not be developed on their own.
Close friends who lost touch over 40 years ago reconnect through befriending programme
The pair met as teenagers, but lost touch after one of them had a work accident and resigned after a series of events.
Sporting moment of 2022: Two ancient rivals crying on a bench
My fitness journey started with a body fat reading of 36 per cent
The skinny girl who did not bother counting calories and drank bubble tea multiple times a week had to change her ways, watch her diet and do some resistance and weight training.