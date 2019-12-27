Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Surgery patients may get higher payouts under raised MediShield Life claim limits; no changes to premiums
This move is expected to benefit around 90,000 patients a year.
Plane with 100 on board crashes after take-off at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport, killing at least 15
The plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said.
Crescent-shaped solar images on the ground during 'ring of fire' eclipse explained
The effect that created these solar images is similar to that used in pinhole cameras, according to Nasa.
Watch that cigarette butt and BBQ embers - firestarters to feel more heat from the law from Jan 1
Those found liable under this new offence can be punished with up to seven years' jail, and/or fined.
Social cohesion should not be taken for granted: President Halimah
"We cannot take our social cohesion for granted, as we have seen how fragile it can be if it's not nurtured and cultivated on a sustainable basis," Madam Halimah said in her New Year message.
Integrated Programme schools have better social mix of students than non-IP schools: Ong Ye Kung
He said parents are more prepared to send their children to neighbourhood primary schools, and as a result, the students who are eligible for IP secondary schools come from a more diverse range of primary schools.
Bruce Lee's daughter hits Chinese restaurant chain with $41 million suit for using his image
Shannon Lee's company, Bruce Lee Enterprises, is suing the Real Kungfu chain over the use of a logo that allegedly taps the image of the late gongfu action star.
New observatory on top of tallest supertree at Gardens by the Bay
A new observation deck at Gardens by the Bay giving unobstructed views of the Marina Bay area is open to the public from Friday (Dec 27).
Spanish reporter wins lottery, announces she is quitting job on air - only to find the payout is $7,500
Ms Natalia Escudero was covering Spain's annual Christmas lottery, called El Gordo (The Fat One), when she found out that she was also a winner.
Spain eyes autopsy for clues after British man, two children die in pool tragedy
The tragedy, which was witnessed by the children's mother, took place on Christmas Eve.