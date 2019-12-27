Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 27

Surgery patients may get higher payouts under raised MediShield Life claim limits; no changes to premiums



MediShield Life is a basic health insurance plan that helps to pay for large hospital bills and selected costly outpatient treatments. PHOTO: ST FILE



This move is expected to benefit around 90,000 patients a year.

Plane with 100 on board crashes after take-off at Kazakhstan's Almaty airport, killing at least 15





Police and rescuers work on the site of a plane crash near Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan on Dec 27, 2019. PHOTO: EMERGENCY SITUATIONS MINISTRY OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN



The plane "lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence" before hitting a small building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said.

Crescent-shaped solar images on the ground during 'ring of fire' eclipse explained





A few onlookers posted pictures of many strange crescent-shaped light patterns they noticed on the ground during the annular solar eclipse on Dec 26, 2019. PHOTOS: ALICIA SEOW, SIM WONG HOO, YUHUIGOH/INSTAGRAM



The effect that created these solar images is similar to that used in pinhole cameras, according to Nasa.

Watch that cigarette butt and BBQ embers - firestarters to feel more heat from the law from Jan 1





The law will apply if the fire occurs within 60 minutes at or in the vicinity of the place where the person threw, placed, dropped or deposited any thing likely to cause fire, unless the contrary is proven. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Those found liable under this new offence can be punished with up to seven years' jail, and/or fined.

Social cohesion should not be taken for granted: President Halimah





President Halimah Yacob thanked religious and community leaders for their efforts in keeping society together. PHOTO: ST FILE



"We cannot take our social cohesion for granted, as we have seen how fragile it can be if it's not nurtured and cultivated on a sustainable basis," Madam Halimah said in her New Year message.

Integrated Programme schools have better social mix of students than non-IP schools: Ong Ye Kung





Education Minister Ong Ye Kung speaking at the annual Appointment and Appreciation Ceremony for Principals on Dec 27, 2019. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



He said parents are more prepared to send their children to neighbourhood primary schools, and as a result, the students who are eligible for IP secondary schools come from a more diverse range of primary schools.

Bruce Lee's daughter hits Chinese restaurant chain with $41 million suit for using his image



People walk past the restaurant Real Kungfu in Beijing on Dec 26, 2019. Shannon Lee's company noted that the Real Kungfu chain had used the logo for 15 years. PHOTO: AFP



Shannon Lee's company, Bruce Lee Enterprises, is suing the Real Kungfu chain over the use of a logo that allegedly taps the image of the late gongfu action star.

New observatory on top of tallest supertree at Gardens by the Bay



View from the open-air rooftop deck, which is the highest point at 50m above ground. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



A new observation deck at Gardens by the Bay giving unobstructed views of the Marina Bay area is open to the public from Friday (Dec 27).

Spanish reporter wins lottery, announces she is quitting job on air - only to find the payout is $7,500



A worker preparing lottery balls at Madrid's Teatro Real opera house ahead of the El Gordo draw, on Dec 22, 2019. A lottery ticket costs €200 but people can buy a 10th of a full ticket for €20 and claim only a 10th of the prize if the ticket wins. PHOTO: AP



Ms Natalia Escudero was covering Spain's annual Christmas lottery, called El Gordo (The Fat One), when she found out that she was also a winner.

Spain eyes autopsy for clues after British man, two children die in pool tragedy





Civil guard divers (right) work at the side of the resort's swimming pool. PHOTO: AP



The tragedy, which was witnessed by the children's mother, took place on Christmas Eve.

