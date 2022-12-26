Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Young people biggest group hauled up for e-commerce scams
The majority of these ruses involved people posting products for sale and not delivering the items.
S’porean linked to Newcastle United takeover bid arrested for forgery after 2 years on the run
China cities see Covid-19 peaking in January as official data gets obscured
China may have seen daily infections of almost 37 million cases in a single day last week.
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Kyiv doubts Putin’s openness to talks
Bangkok, Tokyo and Bali are top year-end destinations among Singapore travellers
Hotel prices in popular Japanese cities such as Tokyo are higher than pre-pandemic times.
askST Jobs: Is it a good idea to change jobs in an economic downturn?
5 tips to get the most of your rental income
The last thing you should do is to let your real estate agent set the monthly rent, because he does not share the same target as you.
Indonesia gears up to become electric vehicle powerhouse with more raw material export bans expected
The ban will help create more jobs, increase foreign exchange reserves and push for more equitable economic growth.
Malaysia faces brain drain in every skilled sector, officials say
Leading academic says Universiti Malaya loses 30 top medical grads to Singapore every year.