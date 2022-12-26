Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Young people biggest group hauled up for e-commerce scams

The majority of these ruses involved people posting products for sale and not delivering the items.

READ MORE HERE

S’porean linked to Newcastle United takeover bid arrested for forgery after 2 years on the run

Nelson Loh was brought back from China along with an employee.

READ MORE HERE

China cities see Covid-19 peaking in January as official data gets obscured

China may have seen daily infections of almost 37 million cases in a single day last week.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine towns as Kyiv doubts Putin’s openness to talks

Russia launched attacks on more than 40 towns on Christmas Day.

READ MORE HERE

Bangkok, Tokyo and Bali are top year-end destinations among Singapore travellers

Hotel prices in popular Japanese cities such as Tokyo are higher than pre-pandemic times.

READ MORE HERE

askST Jobs: Is it a good idea to change jobs in an economic downturn?

A job change, especially during a downturn, should enhance career prospects.

READ MORE HERE

5 tips to get the most of your rental income

The last thing you should do is to let your real estate agent set the monthly rent, because he does not share the same target as you.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia gears up to become electric vehicle powerhouse with more raw material export bans expected

The ban will help create more jobs, increase foreign exchange reserves and push for more equitable economic growth.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia faces brain drain in every skilled sector, officials say

Leading academic says Universiti Malaya loses 30 top medical grads to Singapore every year.

READ MORE HERE

Car seat belts, child seats: Seeing blind spots only when someone dies

The laws of physics don't stop working in the passenger seat.

READ MORE HERE

