Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Thousands gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse in Singapore
For the first time in two decades, the sight was visible in the Singapore sky on Thursday. It will next appear in 2063.
Interactive: Readers share stunning photos of solar eclipse in Singapore
Missed today's eclipse? Relive the moments through the eyes of our readers.
Singapore factory output falls 9.3 per cent in November, dragged down by electronics cluster
The latest figures came in sharply below expectations.
Hong Kong protests: Third day of Christmas clashes between police and demonstrators
Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.
Tanker in Singapore Strait boarded by pirates on Christmas Day, 30 incidents recorded so far in 2019
Six unarmed pirates were seen in the engine room of the tanker bound for the port of Singapore at 12.28am on Wednesday.
Miserable Christmas Day: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines
Six other people have been reported missing in Iloilo.
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Vendors of more than 30 stalls from the food street will be brought here.
Vote for the ST Singaporean of the Year 2019
Which of these finalists have inspired you?
2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods
Victims were responding to an online advertisement.
Forum: Year-end school holidays too long
Do you agree with the writer?