Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 26

Thousands gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse in Singapore



People view the annular solar eclipse at the Kebun Baru Spring Amphitheatre in Ang Mo Kio, on Dec 26, 2019. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



For the first time in two decades, the sight was visible in the Singapore sky on Thursday. It will next appear in 2063.

Interactive: Readers share stunning photos of solar eclipse in Singapore



PHOTOS: STARRRYSKY/INSTAGRAM, JMPHILIPPE/INSTAGRAM, MEWRSINGAPORE/INSTAGRAM, JONT1993/INSTAGRAM



Missed today's eclipse? Relive the moments through the eyes of our readers.

Singapore factory output falls 9.3 per cent in November, dragged down by electronics cluster



A photo of a factory emitting fumes from the chimney in Tuas on Dec 11, 2018. Factory output slid 9.3 per cent in November from a year ago. PHOTO: ST FILE



The latest figures came in sharply below expectations.

Hong Kong protests: Third day of Christmas clashes between police and demonstrators



Riot police outside a mall in Hong Kong's in Tai Po district on Dec 26, 2019. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM RTHK VNEWS/FACEBOOK



Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls chanting anti-government and anti-police slogans.

Tanker in Singapore Strait boarded by pirates on Christmas Day, 30 incidents recorded so far in 2019



Container ships in the south of Singapore on Oct 2, 2018. There were 15 incidents involved ships in the westbound lane of the Singapore Strait and 15 in the eastbound lane of the strait so far in 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



Six unarmed pirates were seen in the engine room of the tanker bound for the port of Singapore at 12.28am on Wednesday.

Miserable Christmas Day: Typhoon Phanfone kills at least 16 in Philippines



Residents wade through a flooded highway, caused by heavy rains due to Typhoon Phanfone, in Ormoc City, Leyte province in central Philippines, on Dec 25, 2019. PHOTO: AFP



Six other people have been reported missing in Iloilo.

Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore



Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is a top destination among locals and tourists for Taiwanese snacks. PHOTO: UNSPLASH



Vendors of more than 30 stalls from the food street will be brought here.

Vote for the ST Singaporean of the Year 2019

Which of these finalists have inspired you?

2 people arrested over cheating cases involving Apple AirPods



A photo of Apple AirPods cordless earphones. Victims alleged they were cheated by the two people into buying fake AirPods. PHOTO: APPLE



Victims were responding to an online advertisement.

Forum: Year-end school holidays too long



Children at a playground in Buangkok on July 28, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Do you agree with the writer?

