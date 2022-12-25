Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
China's health commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures
Despite a record surge of cases, the NHC reported no deaths for four days before halting the data release.
5 business highs and lows that drove the S’pore economy in 2022
Insight looks at five highlights of the year and how there may be a silver lining to these challenges.
Grab raises commission from drivers ahead of GST hike; other platforms absorb rise for now
Baby born extremely premature at 25 weeks spends first Christmas at home with family
Nini was born four months early weighing just 212g. After more than 400 days in hospital, she will join her family for Christmas at home.
All I want for Christmas is nothing: The struggle of trying to have no presents under the tree
Having a no-gift celebration sounds simple, but in practice, it's far from straightforward, says Jeremy Au Yong.
British PM Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
The prime minister was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London when he met the man.
Deadly winter blizzards leave US in Christmas deep freeze
Former drug addict is now a hero to poor families of York Hill
From painting their homes to linking them up with social agencies, Marcus Colin Ho is the unsung hero of the poor in the low-income neighbourhood.