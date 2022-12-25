Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 25

China's health commission to stop publishing daily Covid figures

Despite a record surge of cases, the NHC reported no deaths for four days before halting the data release.

READ MORE HERE

5 business highs and lows that drove the S’pore economy in 2022

Insight looks at five highlights of the year and how there may be a silver lining to these challenges.

READ MORE HERE

Grab raises commission from drivers ahead of GST hike; other platforms absorb rise for now

Grab said it does not plan on passing on the GST increase to passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Baby born extremely premature at 25 weeks spends first Christmas at home with family

Nini was born four months early weighing just 212g. After more than 400 days in hospital, she will join her family for Christmas at home.

READ MORE HERE

All I want for Christmas is nothing: The struggle of trying to have no presents under the tree

Having a no-gift celebration sounds simple, but in practice, it's far from straightforward, says Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

British PM Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'

The prime minister was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London when he met the man.

READ MORE HERE

Deadly winter blizzards leave US in Christmas deep freeze

At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states.

READ MORE HERE

Former drug addict is now a hero to poor families of York Hill

Marcus Colin Ho was a drug addict and had been in prison three times. Now, he is the local hero of York Hill – a low-income enclave – distributing food and provisions and helping to run errands for the elderly and handicapped.

READ MORE HERE

Pop star Jackson Wang serenaded, seduced fans at his first solo concert in Singapore

The Chinese singer sold out his Singapore Indoor Stadium show on Friday night.

READ MORE HERE

Season’s writings: Christmas short stories by Singapore writers

This year’s theme is C Is For Christmas, Not Covid.

READ MORE HERE

