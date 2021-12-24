Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Man dies, 4 others hurt after Mercedes crashes through railing at Tampines junction

PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK

A 33-year-old male driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, said the police. 

14 active facilities set up for close contacts of Covid-19 cases, 12 more to be converted if needed: MOH

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

This is in preparation for a possible surge in infections due to the Omicron variant.

No booking required for third Sinovac jab, walk-ins for mRNA booster shots available for those eligible

PHOTO: ST FILE

Those who opt for Sinovac will need three doses of the vaccine to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

VTLs to be economic lifeline for S'pore in 2022 despite temporary setback: Analysts

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

Economists estimate that as many as 125,000 foreign workers are likely to pass through the VTLs next year.

Singapore factory output rises 14.6% in November amid broad-based growth

PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore's factory output expanded for a second straight month in November with sustained growth in all production segments.

Uncovering the tale of an abandoned village along Upper Bukit Timah Road where woman was found motionless

PHOTO: COURTESY OF THOMAS JOSEPH MENDOZA

It is understood that Melita Dollah died after a concrete slab fell on her among the ruins of Thomas Joseph Mendoza's family's neighbourhood.

New treats in store as i12 Katong mall progressively reopens

ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Shoppers can look forward to a medical co-working space, a live theatre concept and a dog daycare.

More rain expected next week in Malaysia as death toll rises following floods

PHOTO: AFP

Monsoon surge forecast even as rescue and recovery efforts continue after floods that have killed at least 41 people.

Japan's KFC Christmas and 9 other unusual Yuletide traditions around the world

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB OF KFC.CO.JP

From decorating mango trees to smashing pinatas, here are Christmas traditions from around the world that may seem unusual to you.

Athletics: Teen sprinter Marc Brian Louis wants to be fastest Singapore man in 100m

ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN

The 19-year-old is just 0.02sec from U.K. Shyam's 100m national record of 10.39sec.

