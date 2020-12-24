Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 24.
More safety measures in place as visitor numbers surge at Southern Islands, Pulau Ubin
These include deploying safe distancing ambassadors and setting up dedicated queue lines for areas with more traffic.
SIA cabin crew to wear N95 masks, protective overalls on flights from London amid concerns over new Covid-19 strain
They will also have to take Covid-19 swab tests after their return.
All travellers from South Korea to serve 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities: MOH
The new measure kicks in from 11.59pm on Dec 26 due to the sustained surge in Covid-19 cases in South Korea.
Lawyers engaged to represent man accused of Felicia Teo's murder, best friend shares touching Facebook post
In a post on Facebook on Monday, a friend of Ms Teo's paid a touching tribute to the arts student who vanished 13 years ago.
'A sour ending for a sour year': World readies for lockdown Christmas amid Covid-19 resurgence
In Europe, much of the continent is enduring a dark winter of coronavirus resurgent outbreaks.
Travel plans in disarray for overseas Singaporeans due to Covid-19 curbs on travellers from UK
Dr Dilane Peiris, a Singaporean, was set to move to Australia with his British wife and two sons for a one-year fellowship.
MND investigating alleged breach of Covid-19 measures at actor Jeffrey Xu's birthday celebration
Several celebrities who attended Xu's gathering on Oct 3 have apologised for the alleged breach.
Singapore factory output rebounds with 17.9% rise in November
The factory output was boosted by a surge in biomedical and semiconductor production.
13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories.
The Life List: Treatments to pamper yourself with after this nightmarish year
From maskne facials to luxurious shaves, here are some relaxing treatments to indulge in.