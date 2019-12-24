Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24

New cyber-security measures in place after server breach at HMI Institute affects Mindef staff, SAF servicemen



All Internet-facing traffic is now being monitored at the HMI Institute of Health Sciences, said the private healthcare training provider. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



The private healthcare training provider said its e-mail host server has been made more secure and hard disk encryption has been put in place.

China, Japan, South Korea leaders to promote North Korea-US dialogue



China's Premier Li Keqiang (centre) speaks at a joint news conference between Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (right) and South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, China, on Dec 24, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



"We shared a view that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of the three countries," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.

US funding for engagement with Asia-Pacific modest, but a positive signal



Analysts noted the bipartisan support in the US Congress for the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Analysts noted the bipartisan support in Congress for the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, even though the amount is not as much as proponents of US engagement in the region would like.

8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw



(From left) The Singaporeans featured in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index include Goh Cheng Liang, Wee Cho Yaw and Philip Ng. PHOTOS: ST FILE, UOB, SINGAPORE UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY AND DESIGN



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.

Binge drinking linked to poorer mental health, quality of life: Study



Binge drinking is defined as having at least four standard drinks for women and at least five standard drinks for men within a two-hour period. PHOTO: UNSPLASH



Researchers from the Institute of Mental Health and the Ministry of Health found that an estimated 13.7 per cent of the population in Singapore engaged in binge drinking within the last year of being surveyed.

At least 25 dead in Indonesia bus plunge



Rescue personnel retrieving a victim after a bus plunged into a 150m-deep ravine, near Perahu Dipo village in Pagar Alam, South Sumatra, on Dec 24, 2019. PHOTO: AFP/BASARNAS



The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam in South Sumatra, hampering efforts to rescue the victims.

Elderly shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall



As a precaution, the escalator at Northpoint City mall was cordoned off until further checks were made by the relevant authorities. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said four people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, two of whom had head injuries.

Teen allegedly trespassed into NUS hall and took 9 laundry bags containing items including underwear



Between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year, Goh An Soon allegedly trespassed into NUS' King Edward VII Hall on eight separate occasions. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NUS.EDU.SG



Goh An Soon allegedly trespassed on eight separate occasions between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year.

The Life List: 10 places to ring in 2020 in Singapore



A view of fireworks in Marina Bay as part of a musical show from Japan called Star Island. PHOTO: CE LA VI



The Straits Times recommends these spots for saying goodbye to the 2010s and ushering in a new decade.

Hady Mirza is co-winner of Malaysian reality music show: 5 ups and downs over the years



Hady Mirza was named co-winner of the sixth season of Malaysian television singing show Gegar Vaganza. PHOTO: NUR DIYANA TAHA



The former Singapore Idol and Asian Idol winner looks to be closing the year with a bang.

