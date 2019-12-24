Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 24

New cyber-security measures in place after server breach at HMI Institute affects Mindef staff, SAF servicemen
The private healthcare training provider said its e-mail host server has been made more secure and hard disk encryption has been put in place.
China, Japan, South Korea leaders to promote North Korea-US dialogue
"We shared a view that peace on the Korean Peninsula is in the common interest of the three countries," South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
US funding for engagement with Asia-Pacific modest, but a positive signal
Analysts noted the bipartisan support in Congress for the Asia Reassurance Initiative Act, even though the amount is not as much as proponents of US engagement in the region would like.
8 Singaporeans on Bloomberg billionaires list, from paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang to banking veteran Wee Cho Yaw
The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world's richest people. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York.
Binge drinking linked to poorer mental health, quality of life: Study
Researchers from the Institute of Mental Health and the Ministry of Health found that an estimated 13.7 per cent of the population in Singapore engaged in binge drinking within the last year of being surveyed.
At least 25 dead in Indonesia bus plunge
The accident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam in South Sumatra, hampering efforts to rescue the victims.
Elderly shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said four people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, two of whom had head injuries.
Teen allegedly trespassed into NUS hall and took 9 laundry bags containing items including underwear
Goh An Soon allegedly trespassed on eight separate occasions between Dec 19 last year and Feb 1 this year.
The Life List: 10 places to ring in 2020 in Singapore
The Straits Times recommends these spots for saying goodbye to the 2010s and ushering in a new decade.
Hady Mirza is co-winner of Malaysian reality music show: 5 ups and downs over the years
The former Singapore Idol and Asian Idol winner looks to be closing the year with a bang.