Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

High demand for tech, banking roles in 2023; tech talent may earn 20% more when switching jobs
Senior positions and niche skill sets in tech remained in very high demand, the survey has found.
Qantas flight from S'pore to London makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan
Flight QF1 departed from Changi Airport’s Terminal 1 at 12.44am today, following a delay of 49 minutes.
Businesses using GST hike as cover for price increases will be investigated: Iras
Iras said the Committee Against Profiteering takes a serious view of any unjustified price increases that use the GST rise as an excuse.
S'pore core inflation unchanged in November at 5.1%
Inflation may be stabilising after peaking in the later part of the third quarter, said analysts.
Return of New Year’s Eve fireworks in Marina Bay boosts business for eateries offering views
The full lifting of restrictions this year, with no limits on group-size dining, for example, has also put more people in a party mood.
China races to expand Covid-19 critical care as studies point to a million or more deaths
The Chinese government said earlier this month that China currently has 138,100 intensive care beds, or about 10 per 100,000 people.
Putin says Russia wants end to war in Ukraine
A series of Russian defeats and retreats have swung the momentum of the 10-month war in Kyiv's favour.
FairPrice, Watsons limit sales of Panadol, Nurofen products amid higher demand
Complex Braddell-Upper Serangoon-Bartley road junction to be simplified
There had been a number of serious accidents since the junction was completed more than a decade ago.