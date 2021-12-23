Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Updated
Published
5 hours ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.

 

Singapore inflation continues to climb in November, breaking October record

Core inflation climbed to 1.6% last month, and is expected to rise further in the months ahead.

READ MORE HERE

53 of 65 Omicron cases detected in Singapore as at Monday arrived via VTL

41 cases were detected through on-arrival PCR tests while 12 were detected through the enhanced testing regime.

READ MORE HERE

Causeway Link VTL bus tickets from Jan 21 to 31 sold out as Malaysians return home for CNY

The bus tickets from Singapore to Malaysia were sold out within hours.

READ MORE HERE

Anytime Fitness gym linked to suspected Omicron cluster ordered to close for 10 days

A patron entering the Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah on Dec 21, 2021.

This is because it did not ensure that patrons adhered to safe management measures.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
3 in 4 business leaders find filling vacancies difficult, but only half sent workers for training: Report

Financial costs is the top challenge faced by business leaders wanting to send workers for training.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysians offer help to flood victims amid criticisms over govt's slow response

Other than organising missions to rescue those who are still stranded, some are offering free services, such as cleaning and repair works.

READ MORE HERE

No rosy Christmas politically for US President Joe Biden

Biden is labouring against record inflation, and his own approval ratings are low.

READ MORE HERE

JI adopting communist 'united front' tactics

The infiltration and use of political entities, clerical bodies, security forces and even sports clubs are part of its game plan, says Assoc Prof Kumar Ramakrishna from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

READ MORE HERE

The ST Guide To... Giving to charity: Donating money is not the only way to help

The Salvation Army's Tanglin Mega Family Store. The group accepts items ranging from clothes to furniture and sells them at its Family Thrift Stores. Student volunteers cleaning the walls of a senior's flat. Those who enjoy interacting with people ca

If you're considering giving to the less fortunate during the festive season, think of going beyond donating money.

READ MORE HERE

Swimming: Gary Tan appointed new S'pore head coach, vows to build core group of swimmers

The last Singaporean to head the coaching set-up was Ang Peng Siong from 2009 to 2012.

READ MORE HERE

