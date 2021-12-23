Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 23, 2021.
Singapore inflation continues to climb in November, breaking October record
Core inflation climbed to 1.6% last month, and is expected to rise further in the months ahead.
53 of 65 Omicron cases detected in Singapore as at Monday arrived via VTL
41 cases were detected through on-arrival PCR tests while 12 were detected through the enhanced testing regime.
Causeway Link VTL bus tickets from Jan 21 to 31 sold out as Malaysians return home for CNY
Anytime Fitness gym linked to suspected Omicron cluster ordered to close for 10 days
3 in 4 business leaders find filling vacancies difficult, but only half sent workers for training: Report
Financial costs is the top challenge faced by business leaders wanting to send workers for training.
Malaysians offer help to flood victims amid criticisms over govt's slow response
Other than organising missions to rescue those who are still stranded, some are offering free services, such as cleaning and repair works.
No rosy Christmas politically for US President Joe Biden
JI adopting communist 'united front' tactics
The infiltration and use of political entities, clerical bodies, security forces and even sports clubs are part of its game plan, says Assoc Prof Kumar Ramakrishna from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
The ST Guide To... Giving to charity: Donating money is not the only way to help
If you're considering giving to the less fortunate during the festive season, think of going beyond donating money.
Swimming: Gary Tan appointed new S'pore head coach, vows to build core group of swimmers
The last Singaporean to head the coaching set-up was Ang Peng Siong from 2009 to 2012.