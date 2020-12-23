Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 23.
TraceTogether programme hits 70% participation among Singapore residents
TraceTogether-only SafeEntry will be compulsory after everyone has the chance to collect the token or download the app.
Schools to distribute TraceTogether tokens to students
Those with children or students don't need to rush down to community clubs, said Minister-in-Charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan.
Ah Boys To Men actor Maxi Lim's wedding faces probe for Covid-19 breaches
In videos posted online, some guests were seen performing and playing games onstage without wearing masks.
SIA trials new app to verify Covid-19 test results of passengers
This will shorten the time needed for travellers to clear immigration and improve their travel experience.
Slower rate of decline in Singapore's core and overall inflation in November
Core inflation has declined on a year-on-year basis for 10 straight months.
From Thailand to Taiwan, Covid-19 creeps back in places once virus-free
Places that have succeeded in achieving minimal or no transmission may need to employ much more rigorous controls to keep cases close to zero, said an expert.
Court dismisses challenge to widow's will by two children who got smaller inheritance than siblings
They allege that their mother's bipolar disorder had affected her mental capacity to make a will.
SFA recalls Crab Brand Black Pepper Seed after excessive levels of bacterium detected
The affected product is in 50g and 90g bottles.
21 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported
Among them are 8 Singaporeans or PRs and 9 foreign domestic workers.
Personal stories at the heart of 3 new Asian Civilisations Museum exhibits
Three new exhibits open at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) on Dec 23 - with a personal twist.