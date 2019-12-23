Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items from Jan 1



People trying to buy pork in Shandong province on Dec 19, 2019. China faces severe meat shortages after an outbreak of the African swine fever disease decimated the country's massive pig herd. PHOTO: AFP



While the move isn’t directly related to the US-China trade war, it supports Beijing’s claim to be further opening its economy as it pursues a deal with the Trump administration.

Overall inflation rose to 0.6 per cent in November, core inflation unchanged



Core inflation remained unchanged because a smaller decline in the cost of retail goods offset a lower services inflation. PHOTO: ST FILE



The core inflation figure was the lowest in more than three years since March 2016.

17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled after safety problems found



According to its website, Elmark - established in 1988 - distributes ceiling fans in Singapore and Malaysia. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM ELMARK.COM.SG



The problems include potentially falling, electrocuting a person or causing a fire, Enterprise Singapore said. No reports of injuries have yet been made.

Crime gangs prey on Hong Kong retailers as months-long protests stretch police resources



People walk past a luxury watch shop on a main street in Mongkok, a shopping district of Hong Kong. PHOTO: AP



Armed robbers and burglars are seemingly exploiting policing vacuums caused, in part, by the redeployment of officers to riot-control duties.

4 in 10 people cater for more guests than expected when hosting



Four in five people surveyed wanted more information on how to reduce food waste. PHOTO: ST FILE



The findings of a survey commissioned by the National Environment Agency were released to encourage Singaporeans to reduce food waste during the festive season.

India's BJP trails in state poll, signalling more woes for Modi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally to launch Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in New Delhi, India on Dec 22, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The results come as the government struggles to contain growing nationwide protests against a new federal religion-based citizenship law.

Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes



James Lim Liong Ghee allegedly received the bribes on 98 occasions, as a reward for furthering the business interest of First Tel Tech with Dymon and Changi Airports International. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



James Lim Liong Ghee allegedly received bribes as a reward for furthering the business interest of IT company First Tel Tech with hedge fund firm Dymon Asia Capital and Changi Airports International.

Property agent fined $27,000 for altering documents to collect extra commissions



The Council for Estate Agencies said that its disciplinary committee fined property agent George Peh Meng Woon for three charges in relation to breaches of the council's code of ethics and professional client care. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



George Peh Meng Woon, who is from KF Property Network, also had his property agent registration suspended for 10 months.

Hady Mirza is co-winner of Malaysian music reality show Gegar Vaganza



Hady Mirza dedicated the win to his fans, declaring his victory as "our win". PHOTO: NUR DIYANA TAHA



In two videos posted on social media, Hady dedicated the win to his fans, declaring his victory as "our win".

Jackie Chan nearly drowns during filming, director Stanley Tong cries after actor's rescue



Veteran action star Jackie Chan has suffered many scares on film sets during his career, getting nasty knocks. PHOTO: AFP



He was filming a scene for his upcoming thriller Vanguard when trouble struck.

