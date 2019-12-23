Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 23

China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items from Jan 1
While the move isn’t directly related to the US-China trade war, it supports Beijing’s claim to be further opening its economy as it pursues a deal with the Trump administration.
Overall inflation rose to 0.6 per cent in November, core inflation unchanged
The core inflation figure was the lowest in more than three years since March 2016.
17 Elmark ceiling fan models recalled after safety problems found
The problems include potentially falling, electrocuting a person or causing a fire, Enterprise Singapore said. No reports of injuries have yet been made.
Crime gangs prey on Hong Kong retailers as months-long protests stretch police resources
Armed robbers and burglars are seemingly exploiting policing vacuums caused, in part, by the redeployment of officers to riot-control duties.
4 in 10 people cater for more guests than expected when hosting
The findings of a survey commissioned by the National Environment Agency were released to encourage Singaporeans to reduce food waste during the festive season.
India's BJP trails in state poll, signalling more woes for Modi
The results come as the government struggles to contain growing nationwide protests against a new federal religion-based citizenship law.
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
James Lim Liong Ghee allegedly received bribes as a reward for furthering the business interest of IT company First Tel Tech with hedge fund firm Dymon Asia Capital and Changi Airports International.
Property agent fined $27,000 for altering documents to collect extra commissions
George Peh Meng Woon, who is from KF Property Network, also had his property agent registration suspended for 10 months.
Hady Mirza is co-winner of Malaysian music reality show Gegar Vaganza
In two videos posted on social media, Hady dedicated the win to his fans, declaring his victory as "our win".
Jackie Chan nearly drowns during filming, director Stanley Tong cries after actor's rescue
He was filming a scene for his upcoming thriller Vanguard when trouble struck.