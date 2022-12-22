Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Updated
Published
9 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore dollar will hold its ground in 2023 even as policy tailwinds fade

The Singdollar is up 0.3% to date this year against the mighty US dollar, which has overwhelmed virtually all other currencies.

READ MORE HERE

Suddenly everyone is hunting for alternatives to the US dollar

Tired of a too-strong and newly weaponised greenback, some of the world’s biggest economies are exploring ways to circumvent the US dollar.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine’s Zelensky strikes defiant note against Russia in speech to US Congress

“Ukraine is alive and kicking,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Shanghai hospital readies for ‘tragic battle’ with Covid-19

State media said local governments are trying to tackle drug shortages by giving out free fever medicine.

READ MORE HERE

O-level cheating case: Authorities to apply for Interpol action on missing ex-principal

A warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.

READ MORE HERE

In UK first, court order is airdropped via NFT; stolen bitcoins returned to victim

The decision is significant as it works as a recourse against crypto fraudsters, who are often hard to identify and locate.

READ MORE HERE

Alleged drug kingpin dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia

Chinese-born Canadian Tse Chi Lop, 59, is suspected of being the leader of a major global supplier of methamphetamines.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia landslide: Four more bodies found under 7m of soil, three remain missing

“Some survivors and family members cursed at me at the site – I fully understand," said campsite operator Frankie Tan.

READ MORE HERE

HSA warns against use of rash cream after child showed symptoms of hormonal disorder

The parents had bought the cream from a peddler at a makeshift stall and applied it regularly on the child.

READ MORE HERE

Non-binary and neurodivergent models redefine what is beautiful

Singapore's fashion industry is increasingly banking on a diverse cast of faces.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top