Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Singapore dollar will hold its ground in 2023 even as policy tailwinds fade
The Singdollar is up 0.3% to date this year against the mighty US dollar, which has overwhelmed virtually all other currencies.
Suddenly everyone is hunting for alternatives to the US dollar
Tired of a too-strong and newly weaponised greenback, some of the world’s biggest economies are exploring ways to circumvent the US dollar.
Ukraine’s Zelensky strikes defiant note against Russia in speech to US Congress
Shanghai hospital readies for ‘tragic battle’ with Covid-19
State media said local governments are trying to tackle drug shortages by giving out free fever medicine.
O-level cheating case: Authorities to apply for Interpol action on missing ex-principal
A warrant of arrest was issued after she failed to turn up in court to begin her jail term.
In UK first, court order is airdropped via NFT; stolen bitcoins returned to victim
The decision is significant as it works as a recourse against crypto fraudsters, who are often hard to identify and locate.
Alleged drug kingpin dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia
Chinese-born Canadian Tse Chi Lop, 59, is suspected of being the leader of a major global supplier of methamphetamines.
Malaysia landslide: Four more bodies found under 7m of soil, three remain missing
“Some survivors and family members cursed at me at the site – I fully understand," said campsite operator Frankie Tan.
HSA warns against use of rash cream after child showed symptoms of hormonal disorder
The parents had bought the cream from a peddler at a makeshift stall and applied it regularly on the child.