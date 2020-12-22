Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 22.
Some travellers from UK, New South Wales not allowed to enter Singapore from Dec 24
Long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent UK travel history will not be allowed entry or transit through Singapore.
5 F&B outlets ordered to close; 16 other outlets and 36 individuals fined for safe management breaches
Stepped-up surveillance will extend over the next few weeks, coinciding with the end-of-year festive period.
Identify, investigate, negotiate: How Singapore took steps to ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines
Singapore signed its first advanced purchase agreement in June with Moderna to buy its vaccine.
Singapore ensuring multiple safety checks in place before Covid-19 vaccine roll-out: Experts
First, the data must point to safety in animal studies, before the vaccine is allowed to be tested on humans.
29 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
Among them 23 are work pass holders who are currently employed in S'pore, including 21 foreign domestic workers.
Indonesia's President Joko replaces six ministers in Cabinet reshuffle
The reshuffle is aimed at helping Indonesia recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Duterte calls shooting of woman and son by off-duty cop in Philippines 'too brutal'
The brutal murders provoked a wave of outrage directed at the government.
Some 95,000 employers received over $1b in wage payouts; next payout in March
Employers do not need to apply for the payouts.
Taiwan reports first locally transmitted coronavirus case since April
The announcement ends what was the world's longest stretch without a domestic infection.
Newly-wed man lied to court to save money on divorce proceedings
Daryl Lim Chun Leng also wanted to avoid being labelled a divorcee, and got his then wife to agree to his plan.