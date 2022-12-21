Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21

Updated
Published
7 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter. 

Prices of S'pore-Malaysia bus and air tickets go up for CNY period

Travel service providers cite high demand and surging petrol prices, among other reasons.

READ MORE HERE

Empty BTO flats up for sale on property portals, despite 5-year MOP rule for owners

These units were touted by agents as “never stayed in before, brand new”.

READ MORE HERE

MOH working with retailers to ensure supply of cold, flu medicines amid higher demand

Retailers and pharmacies have placed additional orders, but it may take a longer time to restock some brands, said MOH.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

COE prices down except for big cars at last tender exercise for 2022

In the category for larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium rose from $105,501 to $108,006, an increase of 2.4 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Heading to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve? Avoid crowds with digital map

The digital map highlights areas in town that are packed with people, and suggests alternative places that are less crowded.

READ MORE HERE

Elderly man dashed back to Woodlands flat that caught fire to save wife and cat

She managed to escape mostly unscathed, save for a small cut on her right hand.

READ MORE HERE

69 S’poreans, PRs arrested at checkpoints for suspected drug abuse from Jan to Nov

While the number of arrests has increased with the reopening of Singapore’s borders, it is still lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

Elon Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement ‘foolish enough’

Twitter users said in a poll that Musk should step down after he said he would abide by the results.

READ MORE HERE

Zelensky's US visit aims to shore up Western alliance, banish war fatigue for the moment

It comes at a time when long-term support from Congress and the American public may be wavering, writes US correspondent Charissa Yong.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s only Olympic footballer ‘Twinkletoes’ Chia Boon Leong dies at 97

He played for China at the 1948 London Games and also won three Malaysia Cup finals.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top