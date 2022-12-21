Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Prices of S'pore-Malaysia bus and air tickets go up for CNY period
Travel service providers cite high demand and surging petrol prices, among other reasons.
Empty BTO flats up for sale on property portals, despite 5-year MOP rule for owners
MOH working with retailers to ensure supply of cold, flu medicines amid higher demand
Retailers and pharmacies have placed additional orders, but it may take a longer time to restock some brands, said MOH.
COE prices down except for big cars at last tender exercise for 2022
In the category for larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium rose from $105,501 to $108,006, an increase of 2.4 per cent.
Heading to Orchard Road on Christmas Eve? Avoid crowds with digital map
The digital map highlights areas in town that are packed with people, and suggests alternative places that are less crowded.
Elderly man dashed back to Woodlands flat that caught fire to save wife and cat
69 S’poreans, PRs arrested at checkpoints for suspected drug abuse from Jan to Nov
While the number of arrests has increased with the reopening of Singapore’s borders, it is still lower than before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Elon Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO after finding a replacement ‘foolish enough’
Twitter users said in a poll that Musk should step down after he said he would abide by the results.
Zelensky's US visit aims to shore up Western alliance, banish war fatigue for the moment
It comes at a time when long-term support from Congress and the American public may be wavering, writes US correspondent Charissa Yong.