Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 21.
HDB to launch 17,000 BTO flats in 2021, including in Bidadari, Queenstown and Geylang
Given the economic uncertainty due to Covid-19, HDB will monitor the housing market closely and calibrate flat supply if required.
Eight more staff at Mandarin Orchard likely to have been infected with Covid-19 in the past
This is in addition to the three cases among hotel staff that were announced on Sunday.
New coronavirus variant in Britain: What does that mean for us?
Researchers have recorded thousands of tiny modifications in the genetic material.
Execution-style killing of mother and son by off-duty cop sparks outrage in Philippines
The incident was shocking and disturbing for its portrayal of brazen impunity, said critics.
M1 users hit by 2nd fibre broadband outage in a month
The outage was experienced just after 10am by users islandwide.
Umno treasurer Tengku Adnan convicted of graft
He was found guilty of accepting RM2 million (S$656,000) from a local businessman in 2016.
Former doctor implicated in HIV data leak admits to charge under OSA, gets more prison time
Ler Teck Siang was sentenced to additional 10 months' jail for failing to provide narcotics officers with a urine sample.
10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one in the community
There were nine new imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.
More than two-thirds of employers want to hire workers with broader skill sets: Survey
Almost all employers agreed there that there was a greater need for employees able to take on hybrid roles.
Singapore's first head of navy Jaswant Singh Gill dies, aged 97
A pillar of the Sikh community, he died last Saturday at about 10am.