Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20

Singaporeans physically less active during Covid-19: National health survey
Fewer also went for health screenings but more seniors had flu and pneumococcal shots.
Fewer commuters taking MRT to CBD during weekday morning peak as ridership patterns shift
The number was about half that of pre-Covid-19 levels, with flexible working arrangements being the main reason.
Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that killed grandfather has jail term cut by 6 months
The judge agreed with the defence that the total sentence should not exceed the maximum for rash act causing death, which is five years.
Taiwan officials urge public to stop buying Panadol in bulk and sending them overseas
It is believed some customers have been sending boxes to China for friends and relatives who are facing a Covid-19 wave.
Hong Kong to drop rapid antigen Covid-19 test requirements for bars, entertainment venues
Anwar sues ex-PM Muhyiddin over $4.6m payment claim
Anwar said the slanderous words were meant to portray he was unreliable and untruthful.
Changi Airport launches baggage tracker for passengers
The feature allows travellers from or to Changi Airport to track the status of their bags.
Fitness trainers want you to know that gentler recovery workouts are crucial
Watching Messi chase his dream is his gift to us
Most dreams in sport don’t come true and the rarity of the fairy-tale finish makes it precious, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.