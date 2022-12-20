Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20

Updated
15 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

Singaporeans physically less active during Covid-19: National health survey

Fewer also went for health screenings but more seniors had flu and pneumococcal shots.

Fewer commuters taking MRT to CBD during weekday morning peak as ridership patterns shift

The number was about half that of pre-Covid-19 levels, with flexible working arrangements being the main reason.

Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that killed grandfather has jail term cut by 6 months

The judge agreed with the defence that the total sentence should not exceed the maximum for rash act causing death, which is five years.

Taiwan officials urge public to stop buying Panadol in bulk and sending them overseas

It is believed some customers have been sending boxes to China for friends and relatives who are facing a Covid-19 wave.

Hong Kong to drop rapid antigen Covid-19 test requirements for bars, entertainment venues

Cinema and performing venues will be permitted to operate at full capacity.

Anwar sues ex-PM Muhyiddin over $4.6m payment claim

Anwar said the slanderous words were meant to portray he was unreliable and untruthful.

Changi Airport launches baggage tracker for passengers

The feature allows travellers from or to Changi Airport to track the status of their bags.

Fitness trainers want you to know that gentler recovery workouts are crucial

Not every workout needs to leave you sweaty and exhausted, say trainers.

Watching Messi chase his dream is his gift to us

Most dreams in sport don’t come true and the rarity of the fairy-tale finish makes it precious, writes assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson stokes complaints after Meghan 'hate' article

The article was written in response to the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

