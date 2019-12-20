Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20

Phuket hotel owned by failed Castlewood Group will not be liquidated, says hotel management
The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, not Thai assets, it said. Some 930 retail investors here had invested $91 million in Castlewood Group.
Nearly half of affluent Singaporeans may miss the mark on retirement savings goals: Study
Their savings were not diversified enough to deliver optimal returns, Standard Chartered Bank said in its new Wealth Expectancy Report 2019.
Grab food delivery rider dies after accident with truck in Gambas Avenue
China won’t allow foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong, Macau: President Xi Jinping
Mr Xi also swore in new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and his administration, which will run the enclave of several islands for the next five years.
Republic Polytechnic student allegedly recorded women's upskirt videos on campus, at MRT station, and mall
The 20-year-old Singaporean faces seven counts of insulting a woman's modesty.
Driver arrested for knocking down auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint
The accident was caught on video and posted on social media. The officer, who was waving his lit baton, can be seen falling onto the ground after being hit by a slow-moving Toyota MPV.
Anti-fake news Act in Malaysia scrapped
It was Pakatan Harapan's second attempt to abolish the Act introduced by Barisan Nasional just before the 14th General Election last year.
ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during end-of-year festive season
Travellers can expect heavy traffic until Jan 1, 2020, with Dec 21 to 22 expected to be one of the busiest weekends at the land checkpoints.
Singapore's holly jolly Christmas trees
All year round, there are signs of Christmas cheer in verdant Singapore. The Straits Times highlights a few of them.
Gardens By The Bay's CNY show to feature topiary-like sculptures including the 12 Chinese zodiac animals
Chinese company Beijing Florascape is one of the world's best in this field, having done large-scale 3D floral displays for China's biggest events.