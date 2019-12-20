Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 20

Phuket hotel owned by failed Castlewood Group will not be liquidated, says hotel management



Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, Castlewood Group's key project. Investors said they were informed last month that Castlewood was winding up and that they had to attend a meeting to appoint a liquidator. PHOTO: DREAM PHUKET HOTEL & SPA



The liquidation is for Singapore assets only, not Thai assets, it said. Some 930 retail investors here had invested $91 million in Castlewood Group.

Nearly half of affluent Singaporeans may miss the mark on retirement savings goals: Study



While more Singapore savers on average have crossed the halfway mark to their desired retirement goals compared with their global peers, about 50 per cent would still be disappointed come retirement, the study said. PHOTO: ST FILE



Their savings were not diversified enough to deliver optimal returns, Standard Chartered Bank said in its new Wealth Expectancy Report 2019.

Grab food delivery rider dies after accident with truck in Gambas Avenue



The 42-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead by a paramedic at the scene, police said. PHOTO: THE LOCAL SOCIETY/FACEBOOK



China won’t allow foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong, Macau: President Xi Jinping



Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) and Macau's new Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng at a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of the Macau Special Administrative Region, on Dec 20, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Xi also swore in new Macau Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and his administration, which will run the enclave of several islands for the next five years.

Republic Polytechnic student allegedly recorded women's upskirt videos on campus, at MRT station, and mall



The student allegedly recorded upskirt videos of women on campus on three separate occasions, at Bukit Batok MRT station and at shops in West Mall shopping centre. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE



The 20-year-old Singaporean faces seven counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Driver arrested for knocking down auxiliary police officer at Woodlands Checkpoint



In a video, the auxiliary police officer can be seen falling onto the ground after getting hit by a slow-moving Toyota MPV. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROADS.SG/YOUTUBE



The accident was caught on video and posted on social media. The officer, who was waving his lit baton, can be seen falling onto the ground after being hit by a slow-moving Toyota MPV.

Anti-fake news Act in Malaysia scrapped



Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said existing laws are adequate to tackle fake news. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



It was Pakatan Harapan's second attempt to abolish the Act introduced by Barisan Nasional just before the 14th General Election last year.

ICA warns of heavy traffic at land checkpoints during end-of-year festive season



Vehicles stuck in the evening peak hour traffic at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 31, 2019. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Travellers can expect heavy traffic until Jan 1, 2020, with Dec 21 to 22 expected to be one of the busiest weekends at the land checkpoints.

Singapore's holly jolly Christmas trees



Clockwise from left: A sea teak, jelutong, Cook pine, and Borneo kauri. PHOTOS: NPARKS FLORA & FAUNA WEB



All year round, there are signs of Christmas cheer in verdant Singapore. The Straits Times highlights a few of them.

Gardens By The Bay's CNY show to feature topiary-like sculptures including the 12 Chinese zodiac animals



Gardens By The Bay conservatory Flower Dome's Dahlia Dreams instalment was done by the park itself in 2019. PHOTO: GARDENS BY THE BAY



Chinese company Beijing Florascape is one of the world's best in this field, having done large-scale 3D floral displays for China's biggest events.

