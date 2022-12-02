Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 2.

Most home owners to pay higher property taxes in 2023; Govt to give one-off rebate of up to $60

Iras is raising the annual value of most residential properties from Jan 1.

Malaysian PM Anwar says Cabinet line-up to be announced tonight

Mr Anwar went to the palace this morning to see Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah and left at 9.15am.

Containers that fell into sea at Keppel Terminal not disrupting port operations: PSA

About 15 empty containers at Keppel Terminal fell into the water due to strong winds.

Carousell cuts 110 jobs to rein in costs as growth slows

The job cuts affect 10% of the firm's total headcount, including about 50 based in Singapore.

Longer suspensions for 2 doctors who tried to exploit patient for sex

The increased sentences were handed down by the Court of Three Judges after an appeal by the Singapore Medical Council against the original suspension periods.

Basketball: Singaporean banned for two years for punching ref in Malaysian pro league match

His team, Singapore Adroit, was also fined RM10,000 ($3,100).

App lets youth ‘tour’ historic temple, learn about Hokkien heritage

DPM Lawrence Wong, who launched the app at the opening of the Singapore Hokkien Festival today, said it is a good way to get more people to learn about their heritage.

Amid public anger over Covid-19 and more, the Chinese are feeling nostalgic for the Jiang era

Chinese netizens have lionised him as a leader of freer times, as the state hailed him as a great Marxist, writes China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei.

World Cup: ‘More than just a hobby’ – Panini sticker collectors relish the ties that bind

With every major football tournament, the players hustle in hope of lifting a trophy. At the same time, many around the globe vie to complete a football quest of their own – to fill their Panini sticker album.

One collector said the true value of his hobby comes from making new friends and spending time with his loved ones.

South Korea’s SM Entertainment to set up in S’pore, may start boy band NCT Singapore

It plans to launch retail businesses, including cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions.

