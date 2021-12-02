Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 2.

WP leaders knew in Aug Raeesah Khan had lied, decided to give her time to deal with it: Pritam

There will be no by-election in Sengkang GRC as the three remaining MPs will continue to serve for remainder of the term.

Why did it take so long for Raeesah Khan and the WP to tell the truth?

Did the party think it was fine for the police and other public servants to run in circles - and amid an ongoing pandemic on top of that?

VTL travellers from Singapore exempted from South Korea's new quarantine rules

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Singapore said the VTL arrangement will proceed without change at the moment.

Seniors and the poor most likely to feel uneasy about Singapore's Covid-19 reopening: IPS study

But support for vaccination remains high, with 7 in 10 agreeing that vaccines should be made compulsory for all citizens and long-term residents.

Pet peacocks are allowed but must be kept securely, says NParks after girl was attacked

Members of the public are allowed to keep non-commercial poultry as pets - but only up to 10 of such animals.

S'pore electricity spot prices hit new highs, tariffs expected to rise

The provisional USEP, which reflects the wholesale price of electricity, jumped as high as $4,499 per MWh on Thursday.

Malaysian telcos take aim at cloud management contracts in unfolding 5G flap

They want a piece of the cloud services ecosystem that the previous government awarded to publicly listed AwanBiru Technology and two other little known entities.

Kid-friendly holiday bakes

We bring back some easy-to-follow recipes to keep the young ones occupied during the school holidays.

S'pore man who was homeless after return from Batam gets 7 weeks' jail for working during SHN

He had provided his stepsister's address to the authorities, but did not stay with her as they were not on good terms.

Bed, bath and beyond: Luxury bedding brands woo S'pore shoppers seeking comfort

The growing home and living market has been attracting global and local players to set up shop here.

