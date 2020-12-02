Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 2.

UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for use

The vaccine will be rolled out from next week.

HSA reviewing Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine data as firm seeks approval for its use in S'pore

HSA is in discussion with the US biotech firm on the submission plan for its vaccine.

In a world first, cultured chicken meat approved for sale in Singapore

The bite-sized chicken made by Californian start-up Eat Just will soon be available at restaurants here.

Singapore Army soldiers equipped with new helmet, better fitting load-bearing systems

The load-bearing system provides soldiers with better comfort and improves heat dissipation by 30 per cent.

Thai PM Prayut cleared by court over housing case but protesters vow to continue rallies

The ruling means that he can stay in power.

Woman allegedly mixed menstrual blood and urine into food meant for flat occupants

The tainted food was consumed and no DNA testing was done on it.

Joshua Wong and two other Hong Kong activists jailed for taking part in last year's protests

Wong was prosecuted alongside fellow activists Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam over a protest outside the police HQ.

Three mosques visited by Covid-19 patients closed for cleaning on Wednesday

They are: Ahmad Mosque in Pasir Panjang, Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim Mosque in Harbourfront and En-Naeem Mosque in Hougang.

2 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, both imported

This takes Singapore's total to 58,230.

13 hotels in Johor forced to shut down as Covid-19 takes toll on tourism

Hotel occupancy rate hit an all-time low of 27 per cent in August.

