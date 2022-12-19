Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19

Updated
Published
31 min ago

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Thai navy hunts for 31 missing sailors after warship sinks

The Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight.

READ MORE HERE

China reports first Covid-19 deaths in weeks as doubts gather over official count

There are questions about whether official data is capturing the full toll of the disease.

READ MORE HERE

Time to review law allowing rapists over 50 to avoid the cane: President Halimah Yacob

She noted that there were some cases in which the rapes were committed earlier but reported only after the rapist was over 50 years of age.

READ MORE HERE

100 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital after personal mobility aid fire at Woodlands HDB flat

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was of electrical origin.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

From bak kwa to designer bags: What you can (and can’t) bring into S’pore from your overseas trip

As you wander the aisles of stores around the world, here is what you need to know about what you can bring back from abroad.

READ MORE HERE

Farewell to a one-of-a-kind World Cup

Sazali Abdul Aziz reports from the World Cup final at Lusail stadium in Doha, a match that looked to be wrapped up for an Argentina win until the 80th minute when France roared back to life.

Among the highlights was the Souq Waqif, which became the unofficial but hugely popular gathering spot for fans, writes correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.

READ MORE HERE

In the future of work, smart offices designed for boomers to Gen Z

In the second of a two-part series, The Straits Times looks at how workspaces and the purpose of work might change.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s Parliament sits for first time under Anwar, elects Speaker from PKR

A confidence vote for Datuk Seri Anwar is set to be on the main agenda.

READ MORE HERE

Temporary hikes of taxi airport surcharge, distance-based fares extended again until June 30

Taxi companies ComfortDelGro and SMRT-owned Strides Taxi announced these moves in separate Facebook posts today.

READ MORE HERE

‘Paedophilic’ driver preyed on children, including autistic boy and girls

The 68-year-old man, who is married with three adult children, pleaded guilty to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top