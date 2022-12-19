Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Thai navy hunts for 31 missing sailors after warship sinks
The Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight.
China reports first Covid-19 deaths in weeks as doubts gather over official count
There are questions about whether official data is capturing the full toll of the disease.
Time to review law allowing rapists over 50 to avoid the cane: President Halimah Yacob
She noted that there were some cases in which the rapes were committed earlier but reported only after the rapist was over 50 years of age.
100 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital after personal mobility aid fire at Woodlands HDB flat
The Singapore Civil Defence Force said preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was of electrical origin.
From bak kwa to designer bags: What you can (and can’t) bring into S’pore from your overseas trip
As you wander the aisles of stores around the world, here is what you need to know about what you can bring back from abroad.
Farewell to a one-of-a-kind World Cup
Among the highlights was the Souq Waqif, which became the unofficial but hugely popular gathering spot for fans, writes correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz.
In the future of work, smart offices designed for boomers to Gen Z
In the second of a two-part series, The Straits Times looks at how workspaces and the purpose of work might change.
Malaysia’s Parliament sits for first time under Anwar, elects Speaker from PKR
Temporary hikes of taxi airport surcharge, distance-based fares extended again until June 30
Taxi companies ComfortDelGro and SMRT-owned Strides Taxi announced these moves in separate Facebook posts today.
‘Paedophilic’ driver preyed on children, including autistic boy and girls
The 68-year-old man, who is married with three adult children, pleaded guilty to six charges, including multiple counts of molestation.