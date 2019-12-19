Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 19

US House impeaches Donald Trump for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress in historic step

The votes on Wednesday night capped a highly partisan series of hearings and debates that will continue with a Senate trial to acquit him, or end his presidency by removing him from office.

Singapore High Commissioner to the UK rebuts Economist article on fake news law

Ms Foo Chi Hsia said the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act does not limit free speech, but enhances the quality of public discourse.

Singapore Prison Service lifts the lid on gang renunciation ceremony that takes place behind prison walls

For former gang member Paul Ang, it meant having to address fellow prisoners in a prison auditorium with the knowledge that some of them would see him as a traitor.

US boy, 8, earns $35.2 million from YouTube channel: The highest-paid YouTubers of 2019

Eight-year-old Ryan Kaji, who makes videos of himself opening toys and conducting science experiments, was the top highest-paid YouTuber on Forbes' list this year.

More than 5 years' jail for man linked to case of stolen gas oil worth over $200m

Between 2016 until his arrest in January last year, Doan Xuan Than earned between US$70,000 and US$90,000 after committing the offences.

In a divided US, impeachment is unlikely to shake up 2020 elections

The outcome of the impeachment vote leaves enough to satisfy the base support of the Democrats and the Republicans but achieves little else, says US correspondent Charissa Yong.

Nanyang Polytechnic student admits taking upskirt photos, including at MRT stations

Chiang Wei Sheng snapped multiple upskirt photos of six different women before he was finally caught on April 9.

Story Of Yanxi Palace actress may get permanent scars after botched cupping therapy

Deng Sha wanted a rejuvenating treatment after she felt drained from the rigours of travelling for work.

More than 13,000 students receive N-level results; high pass rates for class of 2019

Nearly every one of the 9,752 students from the Normal (Academic) stream who sat the exams this year passed.

Winter wear in fashion as Singaporeans bundle up for the cold weather

There is no time like the present to get some mileage on your winter wear - or stock up on new pieces. We pick a few stylish pieces to weather this wet season in.

