Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Updated
Published
37 min ago

Changi Airport’s weekly passenger traffic hits 75% of pre-pandemic level

The strongest passenger traffic recovery came from North America, South Asia and Europe.

READ MORE HERE

Landslide off Genting: Rescuers use radar to locate victims, cops question campsite operator

Selangor state authorities say regulations on camping will be drawn up.

READ MORE HERE

Landslide near Genting: Calls for stricter safety standards for developments near slopes

Increasingly bad weather due to climate change means higher risks, even before taking into account developments that remove plant cover.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore banks raise interest rates on their savings accounts: Which one should you pick?

Things to consider include how much you earn and spend, and whether you will invest or buy insurance through the bank.

READ MORE HERE

Reports of Beijing Covid-19 deaths fuel speculation China covering up data

China hasn’t recorded a death from Covid-19 since Dec 4.

READ MORE HERE

Battle lines drawn for next Singapore GE

The General Election isn’t due till 2025 but the battle lines are already drawn.

READ MORE HERE

From Semakau to South-east Asia: Singapore’s R&D efforts on grid resilience

S'pore is ramping up its share of renewables, with a goal to produce 2 gigawatt-peak of solar energy by 2030.

READ MORE HERE

Punggol residents can put unwashed PET bottles for collection under pilot to boost recycling

The aim is to triple recycling rates to about 18,000 PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, bottles, by the end of three months.

READ MORE HERE

Rare animals of 2022: First record of a giant click beetle in S’pore, another green cockroach

Four recent animal sightings reported in Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s journal Nature in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Beckham makes first statement on his multi-million-dollar Qatar deal

His publicist said the former England captain believed “sport has the power to be a force for good in the world”.

READ MORE HERE

