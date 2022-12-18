Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Changi Airport’s weekly passenger traffic hits 75% of pre-pandemic level
The strongest passenger traffic recovery came from North America, South Asia and Europe.
Landslide off Genting: Rescuers use radar to locate victims, cops question campsite operator
Landslide near Genting: Calls for stricter safety standards for developments near slopes
Increasingly bad weather due to climate change means higher risks, even before taking into account developments that remove plant cover.
S’pore banks raise interest rates on their savings accounts: Which one should you pick?
Things to consider include how much you earn and spend, and whether you will invest or buy insurance through the bank.
Reports of Beijing Covid-19 deaths fuel speculation China covering up data
Battle lines drawn for next Singapore GE
From Semakau to South-east Asia: Singapore’s R&D efforts on grid resilience
S'pore is ramping up its share of renewables, with a goal to produce 2 gigawatt-peak of solar energy by 2030.
Punggol residents can put unwashed PET bottles for collection under pilot to boost recycling
The aim is to triple recycling rates to about 18,000 PET, or polyethylene terephthalate, bottles, by the end of three months.
Rare animals of 2022: First record of a giant click beetle in S’pore, another green cockroach
Four recent animal sightings reported in Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum’s journal Nature in Singapore.
World Cup: Beckham makes first statement on his multi-million-dollar Qatar deal
His publicist said the former England captain believed “sport has the power to be a force for good in the world”.