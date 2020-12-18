Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 18

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 18.

New school year to begin from Jan 4; staggered starts for P1, K1 and other students

Schools will reopen fully with most co-curricular activities and school activities allowed.

More checks on F&B outlets over festive period to ensure Covid-19 measures are followed

The increased surveillance will extend over the next few weeks.

SIA to resume daily flights to US from Jan 18

SIA will be resuming daily non-stop flights from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York's JFK International.

PM Lee thanks migrant workers for their trust and support on International Migrants Day

He also assured migrant workers that they will be cared for just as Singaporeans are cared for.

Singapore's weekly dengue cases at lowest level this year following historic outbreak

There were 228 reported last week, seven times lower than the peak of 1,792 cases in July.

Thailand eases curbs on tourists from 56 countries, including Singapore

Tourists must prove they are free of Covid-19 upon arrival and undergo 14-day quarantine and virus tests.

ESM Goh Chok Tong has cancer surgery, will undergo 4 weeks of radiotherapy

Mr Goh encouraged people to go for regular health screenings and seek medical help if they experience symptoms.

New $25m initiative to help people with disabilities, boost public education efforts

The new Enabling Lives Initiative will run from this year to 2024.

Man who threw bicycle at Certis officers and kicked one of them jailed for 18 weeks

Sulaiman Shaik Alladin was unhappy that he was being followed by the officers, who had earlier approached him for littering.

9 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

The latest cases take Singapore's total to 58,386.

