Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17

S'pore businesses gear up for more vaccination-differentiated rules, but some already feel the pinch

Recruiting additional staff as well as training and organising them lead to higher costs.

Vaccinated S'poreans can fly to Sydney, Melbourne for holidays without quarantine from Dec 21

2-way travel without quarantine between Singapore and parts of Australia is restored after a 3-week suspension.

Employers to get Wage Credit Scheme payouts in March next year

The move is part of the Govt's efforts to support businesses in transformation and share productivity gains with workers.

N-level results: Promotion rate to Sec 5 highest since 2009

This year, 79.2 per cent made the cut, compared with 77.7 per cent last year.

Audi's electric e-tron GT is the Straits Times Car of the Year 2021

The battery-powered grand tourer is the fourth electric car to clinch the award since 2014.

Singles can apply for HDB rental flats to be matched with flatmate under pilot scheme

Mix of one- and two-room flats in two rental blocks - in Bedok and Buangkok - have been set aside.

23 travellers caught at Changi Airport for failing to declare cash above $20k, pay taxes

The authorities will be conducting more enforcement operations with the easing of travel restrictions.

Football: Lions' Irfan Fandi approached by Korean giants Jeonbuk but $1.2m price tag may be obstacle

The Koreans were impressed by the BG Pathum player when they met in the AFC Champions League in September.

Why the jolt in Singapore's power prices?

Market forces at home and abroad, and the fact that wholesale prices were artificially lower due to overcapacity, are at play.

Foreign sex worker got herself 'arrested' in order to extend stay in Singapore

She provided sexual services and bribes to an ICA officer who arranged for her arrest.

