Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 17.
Man charged with murder of S'pore teen missing for over 13 years
Felicia Teo Wei Ling was 19 when she went missing after attending a house gathering at Marine Terrace.
New Indonesian maids to cost up to $3,000 more for employers in S'pore
The Indonesian authorities are enforcing a "zero placement fee policy" for maids from Jan 1 next year.
Job vacancies in Singapore rose for first time this year in September
There were 49,600 job vacancies in September, a huge improvement from the decade-low of 42,400 job vacancies in June.
Foreigners make up 9 in 10 of S'pore's total employment decline in Jan-Sept
This was due to a strong rebound in the employment of residents, said MOM.
France's Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19
Mr Macron will self-isolate for the next seven days.
80% of S'pore's population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity: Expert
Prof Tan Chorh Chuan strongly encourages everyone who is suitable to have the Covid-19 vaccination.
N-level results: 78% of students qualify for Sec 5
It is the highest proportion of students to make the cut in more than 10 years.
Each of us can be a hawker culture ambassador
Eat at hawker centres often. Don’t gripe when prices go up if you can afford it, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Man admits to molesting friend in her home after a night out
The victim felt "so shocked and scared that she could not move" during the ordeal.
24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
This is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42.