Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 17.

Man charged with murder of S'pore teen missing for over 13 years

Felicia Teo Wei Ling was 19 when she went missing after attending a house gathering at Marine Terrace.

READ MORE HERE

New Indonesian maids to cost up to $3,000 more for employers in S'pore

The Indonesian authorities are enforcing a "zero placement fee policy" for maids from Jan 1 next year.

READ MORE HERE

Job vacancies in Singapore rose for first time this year in September

There were 49,600 job vacancies in September, a huge improvement from the decade-low of 42,400 job vacancies in June.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Foreigners make up 9 in 10 of S'pore's total employment decline in Jan-Sept

This was due to a strong rebound in the employment of residents, said MOM.

READ MORE HERE

France's Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19

Mr Macron will self-isolate for the next seven days.

READ MORE HERE

80% of S'pore's population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity: Expert

Prof Tan Chorh Chuan strongly encourages everyone who is suitable to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

READ MORE HERE

N-level results: 78% of students qualify for Sec 5

It is the highest proportion of students to make the cut in more than 10 years.

READ MORE HERE

Each of us can be a hawker culture ambassador

Eat at hawker centres often. Don’t gripe when prices go up if you can afford it, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits to molesting friend in her home after a night out

The victim felt "so shocked and scared that she could not move" during the ordeal.

READ MORE HERE

24 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

This is the highest number of imported cases since March 28, when there were 42.

READ MORE HERE