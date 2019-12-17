Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 17.

Part-time university, polytechnic students on bursaries to pay lower tuition fees from next year



A photo taken on Dec 4, 2019, shows students in Singapore Polytechnic. The Ministry of Education said about 2,100 Singaporean part-time undergraduates and diploma students are expected to benefit from increased bursaries next year. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



In particular, those in the bottom income group - whose gross monthly household income is $4,000 or less, or monthly household income per capita is $1,000 or less - will get more financial support.

READ MORE HERE

Expansion to cycling network in Singapore could be brought forward by 'a couple of years': Lam Pin Min



Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary cycling a 5km-long route in Ang Mo Kio on Dec 17, 2019. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The new aim is to expand the network from 440km to about 1,300km a couple of years earlier than targeted, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore non-oil exports fall for ninth straight month in November but drop narrows to 5.9%



Shipments were down 5.9 per cent last month, following a revised 12.5 per cent plunge in October. PHOTO: ST FILE



Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

The contraction was less than analysts predicted thanks to a small recovery in non-electronics exports.

READ MORE HERE

Wet weather in Singapore: Some businesses hit hard, others doing fine



Singapore has seen heavy rain almost every day in recent weeks, leading to temperatures dipping to as low as 21.4 deg C in the northern part of Singapore on Dec 2, 2019. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Singapore has seen heavy rain almost every day in recent weeks, leading to temperatures dipping to as low as 21.4 deg C in the northern part of Singapore on Dec 2.

READ MORE HERE

Jail, caning for teacher who molested 7 boys from uniformed group CCA

A male secondary school teacher in charge of a uniformed group co-curricular activity, who molested seven of its teenage members, was sentenced on Tuesday to 26 months' jail and three strokes of the cane.

READ MORE HERE

US President Donald Trump is redefining the presidency



US President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Dec 16, 2019. PHOTO: AP



President Donald Trump is expected to become only the third president of the United States to be formally impeached by Congress. But in the next leg - a trial in the Senate - he is almost certainly going to be acquitted.

READ MORE HERE

Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act



Teo Seng Tiong was also found guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Teo Seng Tiong was also found guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.

READ MORE HERE

New Zealand identifies 2 bodies not found after volcano eruption



New Zealand tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman, 40, is one of the two people presumed dead but whose bodies have not been found. PHOTO: HAYDEN MARSHALL-INMAN/FACEBOOK



Police said that an Australian teenager and a New Zealand tour guide are the two people presumed dead but whose bodies have not been found after last week's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island.

READ MORE HERE

Action star Donnie Yen happy that DPM Heng visited Ip Man Pavilion in Tampines



Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat posted recently on his Instagram account that shows the two in "action". PHOTO: HENG SWEE KEAT/INSTAGRAM



Mr Heng Swee Keat, in an Instagram post, wrote: "Hope that residents had as much fun at the Ip Man Pavilion as I did when I visited over the weekend."

READ MORE HERE

Emergency drill at Johor end of Woodlands Causeway on Wednesday night, travellers advised to make other plans: ICA



In a photo from Oct 31, 2019, travellers are seen at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex in Johor Bahru. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Travellers heading to Johor via Woodlands on Wednesday night should expect a longer travelling time.

READ MORE HERE