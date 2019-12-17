Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 17

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 17.
Part-time university, polytechnic students on bursaries to pay lower tuition fees from next year
In particular, those in the bottom income group - whose gross monthly household income is $4,000 or less, or monthly household income per capita is $1,000 or less - will get more financial support.
Expansion to cycling network in Singapore could be brought forward by 'a couple of years': Lam Pin Min
The new aim is to expand the network from 440km to about 1,300km a couple of years earlier than targeted, he said.
Singapore non-oil exports fall for ninth straight month in November but drop narrows to 5.9%
The contraction was less than analysts predicted thanks to a small recovery in non-electronics exports.
Wet weather in Singapore: Some businesses hit hard, others doing fine
Singapore has seen heavy rain almost every day in recent weeks, leading to temperatures dipping to as low as 21.4 deg C in the northern part of Singapore on Dec 2.
Jail, caning for teacher who molested 7 boys from uniformed group CCA
A male secondary school teacher in charge of a uniformed group co-curricular activity, who molested seven of its teenage members, was sentenced on Tuesday to 26 months' jail and three strokes of the cane.
US President Donald Trump is redefining the presidency
President Donald Trump is expected to become only the third president of the United States to be formally impeached by Congress. But in the next leg - a trial in the Senate - he is almost certainly going to be acquitted.
Lorry driver caught in Pasir Ris viral video convicted of causing hurt to cyclist by rash act
Teo Seng Tiong was also found guilty of failing to report the accident to the police within 24 hours.
New Zealand identifies 2 bodies not found after volcano eruption
Police said that an Australian teenager and a New Zealand tour guide are the two people presumed dead but whose bodies have not been found after last week's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island.
Action star Donnie Yen happy that DPM Heng visited Ip Man Pavilion in Tampines
Mr Heng Swee Keat, in an Instagram post, wrote: "Hope that residents had as much fun at the Ip Man Pavilion as I did when I visited over the weekend."
Emergency drill at Johor end of Woodlands Causeway on Wednesday night, travellers advised to make other plans: ICA
Travellers heading to Johor via Woodlands on Wednesday night should expect a longer travelling time.