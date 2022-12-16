Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Landslide off Genting: Campsite operating without licence; death toll rises to 19

Authorities said the site operators had obtained permission for only farming organic vegetable crops and no approval for camping activities was given.

‘The sound got louder... but it was too late to run’: Family from S’pore recalls horror of landslide

Mr Tee Yeow King, his wife and two children, a son, aged seven, and a three-year-old daughter, were unhurt.

ICA rolls out automated immigration clearance for families and wheelchair users at Changi Airport

ICA officers can be redeployed to focus on border security functions such as profiling, assessment and investigation work.

S'pore non-oil exports tumble 14.6% in November; economists warn of darkening outlook

Economists warned that demand will continue to soften in the months ahead and this will weigh on Singapore’s economy.

AVS investigating after video emerges showing boy throwing cat off 22nd storey of HDB block

ST understands that the boy has not been arrested or taken into custody.

Teen assaults mother, threatens to take out her intestines in separate incident

The court called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training.

Temasek-backed crypto firm Amber raises $408m to tackle damage from FTX

The funds raised will be mainly for customers who lost money on Amber's products due to FTX’s implosion.

Massive Berlin aquarium bursts, water spills into street

It was said to be the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14m in height.

China braces itself for Covid-19 spread to countryside as holidays near

China is ramping up vaccinations, especially for the elderly.

Alcohol brands woo new and younger customers in S'pore with pop-up bars

Pop-ups have enabled alcohol brands to reach young, discerning drinkers in interactive and engaging ways.

