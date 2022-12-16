Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Landslide off Genting: Campsite operating without licence; death toll rises to 19
Authorities said the site operators had obtained permission for only farming organic vegetable crops and no approval for camping activities was given.
‘The sound got louder... but it was too late to run’: Family from S’pore recalls horror of landslide
Mr Tee Yeow King, his wife and two children, a son, aged seven, and a three-year-old daughter, were unhurt.
ICA rolls out automated immigration clearance for families and wheelchair users at Changi Airport
ICA officers can be redeployed to focus on border security functions such as profiling, assessment and investigation work.
S'pore non-oil exports tumble 14.6% in November; economists warn of darkening outlook
Economists warned that demand will continue to soften in the months ahead and this will weigh on Singapore’s economy.
AVS investigating after video emerges showing boy throwing cat off 22nd storey of HDB block
Teen assaults mother, threatens to take out her intestines in separate incident
The court called for reports to assess his suitability for probation and reformative training.
Temasek-backed crypto firm Amber raises $408m to tackle damage from FTX
The funds raised will be mainly for customers who lost money on Amber's products due to FTX’s implosion.
Massive Berlin aquarium bursts, water spills into street
It was said to be the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 14m in height.
China braces itself for Covid-19 spread to countryside as holidays near
Alcohol brands woo new and younger customers in S'pore with pop-up bars
Pop-ups have enabled alcohol brands to reach young, discerning drinkers in interactive and engaging ways.