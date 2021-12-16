Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 16.

Property cooling measures to reduce risk of self-reinforcing cycle of price increases: Desmond Lee

"Left unchecked, prices are likely to run ahead of economic fundamentals," he said.

READ MORE HERE

What you need to know about Singapore's new property cooling measures

How would the measures affect HDB and private home buyers?

READ MORE HERE

Travellers to S'pore who test positive or receive risk warning to recover or isolate in hotel rooms

This will more closely align recovery protocols for visitors staying in hotels with protocols for local community cases.

READ MORE HERE

HDB to launch up to 23,000 BTO flats a year over next two years

This represents a 35% increase every year in the number of flats available, from the 17,000 flats launched this year, said HDB.

READ MORE HERE

Four children die in Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Strong wind blew up the inflatable and threw the kids off at a height of about 10m.

READ MORE HERE

Time to give Miss Universe Singapore a leg up

More quality contestants, more sponsorships, more support - that is what the Miss Universe Singapore franchise is hoping for.

READ MORE HERE

Jamiyah Children's Home shuts after 28 years of sheltering children in need

Home started ops in 1993 and could house up to 100 children between ages of six and 18.

READ MORE HERE

Moral injuries - the lesser known risk that healthcare workers face

The healthcare system must ensure that front-line medical staff get the help they need for mental stress and moral injuries, says Prof Chong Siow Ann.

READ MORE HERE

Food Picks: Christmas offerings from Greenwood Fish Market, Ryan's Grocery and Violet Oon

Lay out a festive spread with Salmon Wellington, Smoked Pork Collar With Prunes and a coconut logcake, says Tan Hsueh Yun.

READ MORE HERE

What it's like to take a cruise during a pandemic

Many residents are staying put for year-end holidays in Singapore and there's a strong demand for cruises. Here's a look back at the first cruise to nowhere amid the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE