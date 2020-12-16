Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 16

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 16.

Lower- and middle-income workers to get extra support under new Covid-19 grant

Those eligible for the grant can get up to $700 a month for 3 months.

Cab, private-hire drivers to get higher payouts from next year under new scheme

LTA said the new scheme, called the Covid-19 Driver Relief Fund, will cost $133 million.

Robinsons closes flagship store at The Heeren

Staff were packing up items for transfer to the Raffles City outlet.

At Golden Mile Complex, some are still partying like there’s no Covid-19

An underground scene appears to have taken root in some places in Singapore where safe distancing is ignored.

Blogger awarded $60,000 in damages after winning defamation suit

The court found that Ms Vaune Phan had been defamed last year by the chief mechanic at a motorcycle workshop.

S'pore strong on digital adoption, less so on flexible work arrangements: WEF report

This year's Global Competitiveness Report focuses on qualities that will empower a country for future economic transformation.

Zoom to set up R&D centre in S'pore, hire 'hundreds' of engineering staff

Zoom will also expand its data centre here, doubling its capacity.

64-year-old man sentenced to jail, fined for making airgun and shooting at HDB flats

He shot 6mm steel ball bearings initially at trees then at neighbouring blocks, breaking some windows.

No reason to believe Singapore was a target in FireEye hack: CSA

FireEye is a strategic partner of CSA, which oversees national cyber security functions and protects Singapore's critical services.

Singapore musicians featured in Michael Bay's pandemic movie Songbird

Michael Bay's pandemic thriller, Songbird, has a soundscape featuring musicians from about 15 countries, including Singapore.

