Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Layoffs rise to 1,120 in Q3 here, driven by tech firms

Retrenchments in other sectors remained low and were mainly due to restructuring or reorganisation, MOM noted.

READ MORE HERE

Grab to implement some hiring, salary freezes amid uncertain economic climate: CEO in memo

There will also be cuts in travel and expense budgets, according to the CEO's memo.

READ MORE HERE

Apple users urged to update devices after cyber attacks on iPads and older iPhones

The vulnerability may allow hackers to execute commands on an affected device or deploy spyware to steal a user’s data.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore new private home sales slide to 8-year low in November on lack of new launches, year-end lull

The number of new private homes sold plunged 83% from a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

Fed’s higher-for-longer rate policy will hit borrowing costs in Singapore

The move has implications for economic growth and employment, not just in the US but elsewhere, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.

READ MORE HERE

Companies can no longer hold official meetings online from July 2023

The Ministry of Law will be revoking the Meetings Orders which were introduced in April 2020.

READ MORE HERE

The Life List: Gift guide for last-minute Christmas shopping

With less than two weeks to Christmas, here is a gift guide for the different types of people in your life.

READ MORE HERE

China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-Covid' turns messy

The push comes as WHO also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated.

READ MORE HERE

Why is there still a large pay disparity between university grads and non-graduates?

It will take tackling unfair work practices and a broader focus on heart-hand-head competencies to narrow the gap, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Maid abused employer’s toddler daughter by repeatedly pinching, slapping her

She told investigators that she committed the offences as she felt tired of working.

READ MORE HERE

