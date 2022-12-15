Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Layoffs rise to 1,120 in Q3 here, driven by tech firms
Retrenchments in other sectors remained low and were mainly due to restructuring or reorganisation, MOM noted.
Grab to implement some hiring, salary freezes amid uncertain economic climate: CEO in memo
Apple users urged to update devices after cyber attacks on iPads and older iPhones
The vulnerability may allow hackers to execute commands on an affected device or deploy spyware to steal a user’s data.
S’pore new private home sales slide to 8-year low in November on lack of new launches, year-end lull
Fed’s higher-for-longer rate policy will hit borrowing costs in Singapore
The move has implications for economic growth and employment, not just in the US but elsewhere, says associate editor Ven Sreenivasan.
Companies can no longer hold official meetings online from July 2023
The Ministry of Law will be revoking the Meetings Orders which were introduced in April 2020.
The Life List: Gift guide for last-minute Christmas shopping
With less than two weeks to Christmas, here is a gift guide for the different types of people in your life.
China pushes vaccines as retreat from 'zero-Covid' turns messy
The push comes as WHO also raised concerns that China’s 1.4 billion population was not adequately vaccinated.
Why is there still a large pay disparity between university grads and non-graduates?
It will take tackling unfair work practices and a broader focus on heart-hand-head competencies to narrow the gap, says the writer.