Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 15.

S'pore's resident employment grew more quickly in Q3, as labour market continues its recovery

But unemployment rates remained above pre-pandemic levels and more residents are taking a longer time to find new jobs.

Job vacancies in Singapore hit record high of 98,700 in September: MOM

There were 209 job openings for every 100 unemployed people in September, up from 163 in June.

Around 1,500 BTO flats to be built in Bukit Merah, site is less than a 10-minute walk to Redhill MRT station

The site is bounded by Alexandra Road, Prince Charles Crescent and Alexandra Canal and sits along the Alexandra Park Connector.

50% more bus tickets for quarantine-free travel between S'pore and JB from Dec 20

Vaccinated Singapore citizens can enter Malaysia from next week via the Causeway, and vice versa.

Ya Kun and Violet Oon restaurant among 22 F&B outlets ordered to close for breaching Covid-19 rules

The breaches included not ensuring that customers adhered to the permitted group size.

Sinovac shot offers inadequate shield from Omicron variant, says HK study

Sinovac Biotech said last week it was studying how its vaccine holds up against Omicron but gave no timeline for releasing results.

The Great Singapore Cycle: Pedal from Changi to Jurong and enjoy an island tour

Not heading overseas because of Omicron worries or the Covid-19 surge in Europe? Explore Singapore by cycling from Changi to Jurong in a day.

More Asian originals and K-dramas coming to streaming platforms

Netflix may have had a stellar year in non-English-language productions, but other major international streaming platforms are rushing to catch up.

Cycling: Singapore's Darren Lim and Arfan Faisal relish opportunity to race in Australia

The pair will join the ACA's UCI Continental team, who compete on the UCI Oceania Tour.

Honey seller under probe after claiming products can cure Covid-19 in 18 days

Natural Wild Honey's director says he's doubling down on his claims and would not be removing them.

