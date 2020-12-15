Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 15

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 15.

Restrictions on work from office may be eased in phase 3, more updates soon: Josephine Teo

Mrs Teo also gave an update on the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme, saying it has gained momentum, "but not as fast as we would like".

S'pore to launch segregated lane for business travellers who will not need to be quarantined

Those using the lane will be transported from the airport to dedicated facilities where they will stay and work.

Japanese serial killer who baited suicidal people using Twitter gets death penalty

Police discovered nine human heads and 240 bones, stored in cooler boxes in Takahiro Shiraishi's home in 2017.

Malaysia Parliament passes RM322.5 billion budget, proving majority support for PM Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin's government was backed by 111 MPs, compared with 108 MPs who voted against it.

S’pore falls 2 spots to become 14th most expensive city in the world for expats

Hong Kong remains the most expensive location for expatriates to live in, followed by Tokyo and New York.

S'pore helps seize $5m linked to Canadian group providing 'uncrackable phones'

The money was seized from 4 bank accounts in Singapore belonging to Phantom Secure.

Former Shell employee admits to involvement in gas oil misappropriation worth $49m

Sadagopan Premnath received about US$150,000 for his involvement in the plot and has not made restitution.

Singapore new private home sales recover in November as vaccines boost hopes for economy

Sales rose nearly 19 per cent month on month while new homes launched surged 225 per cent.

NYP student admits to recording upskirt video of woman in bus

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to a voyeurism charge.

16 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 1 from worker dorm

There were 15 imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

