Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good evening. Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 14.
Private economists cut S'pore’s 2023 growth forecast on global slowdown woes
Petrol pump prices fall to lowest level since Jan amid deepening fear of global recession
Condo, HDB rents climb in Nov; leasing volume drops as tenants feel the pinch
HDB rents rose by 1.6 per cent while condominium rents increased by 2 per cent in November.
Man arrested after worker dies unloading steel bars in Tengah executive condo construction site
This is the 44th work-related death in 2022, the highest number since 2016, when there were 66 such deaths.
S’poreans in China cheer lifting of zero-Covid curbs even as they keep eye on rising infections
They say inconveniences like difficulty in securing fever medication and grocery delivery slots are acceptable trade-offs for newfound freedom.
NS defaulter convicted after arrest when he returned to Singapore to renew passport
He left Singapore for Batam where he stayed with his Indonesian father and helped him with his business.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denied bail in Bahamas on fraud charges, faces decades in jail
US federal prosecutors have charged him with eight criminal counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud.
Who is Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person?
He made his foray into luxury goods in 1984 and bought a controlling stake in luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.
Two 20th-century tables X-rayed at SGH ahead of Peranakan Museum reopening
Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture
The couple represent the rising tension between individual branding and the power and prestige of being part of an institution, says the writer.