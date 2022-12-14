Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good evening. Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 14. 

Private economists cut S'pore’s 2023 growth forecast on global slowdown woes

The latest MAS poll cut the forecast to 1.8% from the 2.8% in the September survey.

Petrol pump prices fall to lowest level since Jan amid deepening fear of global recession

Four out of five mainstream operators here have reduced pump prices since last week.

Condo, HDB rents climb in Nov; leasing volume drops as tenants feel the pinch

HDB rents rose by 1.6 per cent while condominium rents increased by 2 per cent in November.

Man arrested after worker dies unloading steel bars in Tengah executive condo construction site

This is the 44th work-related death in 2022, the highest number since 2016, when there were 66 such deaths.

S’poreans in China cheer lifting of zero-Covid curbs even as they keep eye on rising infections

They say inconveniences like difficulty in securing fever medication and grocery delivery slots are acceptable trade-offs for newfound freedom.

NS defaulter convicted after arrest when he returned to Singapore to renew passport

He left Singapore for Batam where he stayed with his Indonesian father and helped him with his business.

FTX founder Bankman-Fried denied bail in Bahamas on fraud charges, faces decades in jail

US federal prosecutors have charged him with eight criminal counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud.

Who is Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest person?

He made his foray into luxury goods in 1984 and bought a controlling stake in luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.

Two 20th-century tables X-rayed at SGH ahead of Peranakan Museum reopening

The scans are part of preparations for the 2023 re-opening of the Peranakan Museum.

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

The couple represent the rising tension between individual branding and the power and prestige of being part of an institution, says the writer.

