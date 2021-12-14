Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 14.

S'pore braces itself for Omicron wave: More ICU beds, more places open to only those vaccinated

Omicron may lead to another surge in cases because of its highly infectious nature.

Singapore citizens can enter Malaysia via land VTL from Dec 20

Vaccinated Malaysians will also be able to enter Singapore via the Causeway without quarantine under the expanded VTL scheme.

Singapore prepares for Omicron wave: What you need to know about new Covid-19 measures

Here are Tuesday's key announcements.

Vaccination bookings for P3 to 5 pupils to open next week if doses arrive as scheduled

The vaccination exercise will start from end-December for older kids, followed by jabs for younger ones early next year.

PAP at turning point again, must continue working with S'poreans to take country forward: PM Lee

PM Lee noted that the PAP is now in the midst of a leadership transition from the 3G to the 4G team.

ISD releases S'porean foreign agent Dickson Yeo from detention, says threat 'neutralised'

Yeo did not manage to obtain and pass on any classified information about Singapore, said the ISD.

Philippines' Duterte withdraws from 2022 Senate race: Official

The move comes a month after he made a last-minute entry into the contest.

Making Miss Universe's Top 16 a dream come true for Singapore undergrad

Miss Universe Singapore Nandita Banna was not expecting it but says she is glad to prove naysayers wrong.

Where Singapore's wild things are

A man was left with multiple wounds, with some requiring stitches, after otters bit him in the Singapore Botanic Gardens recently. Take a closer look at the wildlife sharing our city.

Sex And The City reboot confronts ageism as it revisits its characters as older women

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte respectively.

