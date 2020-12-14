Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 14

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 14.

S'pore to enter phase 3 on Dec 28: Groups of 8 to be allowed for social gatherings

Phase 3 may last quite a while, possibly a year or more, said PM Lee.

Covid-19 vaccines will be free for S'poreans; vaccination recommended but voluntary for adults

While vaccinations are voluntary, PM Lee urged people here to get vaccinated when one is offered to them.

7 things to know about Phase 3: Dining out in larger groups, free Covid-19 vaccinations and more

More than $1b was set aside to sign advance purchase agreements, make early down payments for most promising vaccine candidates.

First shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in S'pore by end-Dec

This makes Singapore one of the first countries to obtain this vaccine, PM Lee said.

Capacity limits for attractions, malls, religious organisations and weddings to be raised in phase 3

The capacity limit for malls and large standalone stores will be increased from 10 sq m per person to 8 sq m per person.

High-Speed Rail project to proceed without Singapore; KL line to end in Johor: Report

The suspended bilateral project has a Dec 31 deadline as its last extension before officials have to make a final determination on its status.

Bangladeshi man sentenced to death for killing girlfriend in Geylang hotel

He strangled his Indonesian girlfriend with a towel when they were in a hotel room.

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313 million by Bank of China

It's the latest effort by a creditor to recover losses after one of the biggest trading scandals in decades.

5 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There were no new community cases and none from worker's dormitories, said the Ministry of Health.

Orchard Towers killing: Man pleads guilty to obstructing justice by disposing of bloodied T-shirt

Loo Boon Chong was initially charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass.

