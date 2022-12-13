Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good evening. Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 13.
Family and friends bid farewell to NSF firefighter Edward Go at ceremonial funeral in Mandai
The Last Post bugle call was sounded to signify the end of the late serviceman’s duty to the nation.
Fallen NSF firefighter Edward Go promoted; SCDF holds observance ceremony
At SCDF’s Ubi headquarters, about 300 SCDF officers gathered at the parade square where they observed a minute of silence.
Firms that drive S’pore’s growth can apply for higher quota of S Pass or work permits under new scheme
Eligible firms can apply for Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities scheme via the MOM website.
Condo resale prices rise for 28th straight month in November, up by 1.1%
Property analysts attributed the continuous price gain to the lack of new launch condos and low stock.
Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 curbs for arriving travellers, drops contact tracing app requirement
The moves came after the government said it will conduct a full review of the city’s Covid-19 measures.
Man jailed over offence linked to OCBC phishing scams and other crimes
He allowed others to use his company’s bank account to receive and transfer out proceeds of online scams.
Villager spots large crocodile on flooded road in Pahang, Malaysia
A state assemblyman advised parents to avoid leaving their children to play in the area to avoid unfortunate encounters.
Police warn of fake restaurant reservation scams during festive season
At least five F&B operators here lost a total of at least $73,500 in July due to these scams.
Indonesia’s new criminal code reflects fierce struggle between secular and Islamic parties
The controversial extramarital sex ban and the ban on insulting the president are part of an unhappy compromise to check each other’s power, says the writer.
Healthy festive feasting: Fill the plate with healthier choices, watch the portion, eat slowly
Whether you are hosting a party or attending one, here is how to feast healthily and have a good time.
