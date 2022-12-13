Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Good evening. Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Dec 13. 

Family and friends bid farewell to NSF firefighter Edward Go at ceremonial funeral in Mandai

The Last Post bugle call was sounded to signify the end of the late serviceman’s duty to the nation.

READ MORE HERE

Fallen NSF firefighter Edward Go promoted; SCDF holds observance ceremony

At SCDF’s Ubi headquarters, about 300 SCDF officers gathered at the parade square where they observed a minute of silence.

READ MORE HERE

Firms that drive S’pore’s growth can apply for higher quota of S Pass or work permits under new scheme

Eligible firms can apply for Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities scheme via the MOM website.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Condo resale prices rise for 28th straight month in November, up by 1.1%

Property analysts attributed the continuous price gain to the lack of new launch condos and low stock.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong scraps Covid-19 curbs for arriving travellers, drops contact tracing app requirement

The moves came after the government said it will conduct a full review of the city’s Covid-19 measures.

READ MORE HERE

Man jailed over offence linked to OCBC phishing scams and other crimes

He allowed others to use his company’s bank account to receive and transfer out proceeds of online scams.

READ MORE HERE

Villager spots large crocodile on flooded road in Pahang, Malaysia

A state assemblyman advised parents to avoid leaving their children to play in the area to avoid unfortunate encounters.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of fake restaurant reservation scams during festive season

At least five F&B operators here lost a total of at least $73,500 in July due to these scams.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia’s new criminal code reflects fierce struggle between secular and Islamic parties

The controversial extramarital sex ban and the ban on insulting the president are part of an unhappy compromise to check each other’s power, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Healthy festive feasting: Fill the plate with healthier choices, watch the portion, eat slowly

Whether you are hosting a party or attending one, here is how to feast healthily and have a good time.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top