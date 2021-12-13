Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 13

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 13.

$100 worth of CDC vouchers for each S'porean household available for collection online

The vouchers can be spent at about 10,000 participating hawkers and heartland merchants.

New scheme for large energy users to buy electricity at fixed prices

It will allow users like malls and factories to pay for electricity at a rate capped at 39.7 cents per kilowatt hour.

S'pore confident it can cope with Omicron Covid-19 variant, boosters key part of strategy: PM Lee

He also noted that Singapore is starting to see encouraging signs in its Covid-19 journey.

Ransomware hackers switching targets from other countries to Singapore

The Republic’s share of such attacks jumped from No. 44 in ranking in first six months of 2019 to No. 11 this year.

More than 920,000 bottles of mouth gargle distributed: Temasek Foundation

The number includes about 780,000 bottles delivered to the letter boxes of all one- to four-room HDB flats.

Contact-free digital payments see big jump with Covid-19

The volume of PayNow transactions hit $64b in the first 10 months of this year, up from $25b last year.

Omicron risks likely to keep markets volatile as economies recover

Even if Omicron does prove to be less severe, it could still result in greater restrictions which could hurt economies.

Own a piece of the metaverse: ST to auction NFT artworks for charity

Proceeds from ST’s first-ever NFT auction will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

In South Korea's worst Covid-19 surge, more patients die waiting for hospital beds

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has admitted that hospitals were nearing maximum capacity and could not free up more beds.

Miss Singapore makes it to top 16 of Miss Universe pageant, for first time in 34 years

Undergraduate Nandita Banna, 21, took to the world stage sporting a pixie cut.

