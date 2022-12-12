Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 12

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Dec 12.
Drastically lowering BTO prices without regard for land costs will end up hurting S’poreans: Sim Ann
Any increase in housing subsidies must be weighed against other spending needs, said the Senior Minister of State for National Development.
Over 386,000 have received bivalent Covid-19 vaccine since mid-October
The emphasis is still on getting senior citizens up to date with their vaccinations, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.
Malaysia’s DPM Zahid says attempt to deregister Umno foiled
Malaysian DPM Zahid Hamidi said the new Home Minister had found a letter on his table asking him to deregister Umno.
China seeks to quell Covid-19 falsehoods amid panic-buying of drugs
Chinese media also pushed back against false beliefs, such as eating oranges could lead to a positive antigen test.
Driver taken to hospital after car skids into traffic light pole in Toa Payoh
Bali governor says new Indonesia laws pose no risk to tourists
Bali's governor said there will be no checks on marital status at tourism accommodation.
Indian states restrict religious conversion for marriage
Secular India does not have a national law restricting conversion, but now more states are trying to curb religious conversions.
Mandopop star JJ Lin unveiled as ambassador for Singapore Golf Association
It’s a game of life, said the 41-year-old, who started playing the sport seriously in 2022.
askST Jobs: Can you ignore work-related messages sent after hours?
A third of Singapore workers surveyed recently said they tend to work overtime because they receive after-work messages.