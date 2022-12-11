Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Dec 11.
Dozens turn up on first day of wake for NSF firefighter who died in Henderson Rd blaze
S'porean paid $1.5m for overseas properties, but no titles transferred
Fortunately, she kept proper records and the sellers were based in Singapore, so she sued them in the High Court.
PM Lee to make official visit to Germany, attend Asean-EU summit in Brussels
PM Lee’s visit to Germany comes shortly after Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an official visit to Singapore.
From KFC waitress to one of the world’s most influential chief marketing officers
Chris Leong - who is on Forbes list of World's Most Influential CMOs - grew up in a village with no electricity but now works for energy management giant Schneider Electric.
China's Beijing swings from anger over zero-Covid to coping with infections
Few people were out on Sunday and malls in Chaoyang, Beijing’s most populous district, were practically deserted.
Is this the end of the age of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram?
Social media's anti-social turn has left it facing an existential crisis, says Jeremy Au Yong.
World Cup: Delight for French fans, despair for English supporters in Singapore
Taipei bans bubble tea and coffee shops from using disposable plastic cups
The move is expected to cut the use of disposable plastic cups by over 76 million, or 912 tonnes of plastic waste every year.
2 in 3 S’pore residents not reporting scams on messaging platforms: WhatsApp survey
Instead of reporting the incident, those surveyed blocked the sender, deleted the message or ignored it.
Singapore pet shop sells ‘tea cup’ dogs from Japan
Experts warn of the possibility of genetic defects in miniature animals bred for aesthetics.
