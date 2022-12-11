Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Catch up on some of the main headlines on Sunday, Dec 11.

Dozens turn up on first day of wake for NSF firefighter who died in Henderson Rd blaze

The funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean paid $1.5m for overseas properties, but no titles transferred

Fortunately, she kept proper records and the sellers were based in Singapore, so she sued them in the High Court.

READ MORE HERE

PM Lee to make official visit to Germany, attend Asean-EU summit in Brussels

PM Lee’s visit to Germany comes shortly after Chancellor Olaf Scholz made an official visit to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

From KFC waitress to one of the world’s most influential chief marketing officers

Chris Leong started her career as a waitress for Kentucky Fried Chicken. Thanks to her work ethic and mentors, she rose to become Chief Marketing Officer for energy management company Schneider Electric.

Chris Leong - who is on Forbes list of World's Most Influential CMOs - grew up in a village with no electricity but now works for energy management giant Schneider Electric.

READ MORE HERE

China's Beijing swings from anger over zero-Covid to coping with infections

Few people were out on Sunday and malls in Chaoyang, Beijing’s most populous district, were practically deserted.

READ MORE HERE

Is this the end of the age of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram?

Social media's anti-social turn has left it facing an existential crisis, says Jeremy Au Yong.

READ MORE HERE

World Cup: Delight for French fans, despair for English supporters in Singapore

France held on to win 2-1 and will face Morocco in the semi-finals.

READ MORE HERE

Taipei bans bubble tea and coffee shops from using disposable plastic cups

The move is expected to cut the use of disposable plastic cups by over 76 million, or 912 tonnes of plastic waste every year.

READ MORE HERE

2 in 3 S’pore residents not reporting scams on messaging platforms: WhatsApp survey

Instead of reporting the incident, those surveyed blocked the sender, deleted the message or ignored it.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore pet shop sells ‘tea cup’ dogs from Japan

Experts warn of the possibility of genetic defects in miniature animals bred for aesthetics.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top