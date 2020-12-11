Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 11

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 11.
Record $25b for research and innovation over next 5 years to secure S'pore's future
Among the plans is a national effort to help Singapore respond nimbly to future infectious diseases.
14-year-old arrested for allegedly murdering his father in Loyang home
Police found the man injured and lying motionless at a residential unit in Flora Road at 10.10am.
Elderly couple and son die after suspected electrocution incident in Lakeside flat
The elderly man reportedly fell in the shower, and both him and his wife were electrocuted when she rushed in to assist him.
90 KTPH breast cancer patients may have gotten 'unnecessary treatment' due to wrong test results
Wrong results for a test that guides treatment options may have affected 180 patients since 2012.
S'pore to lift border restrictions for visitors from Taiwan from Dec 18
They will be able to come into Singapore for all forms of travel and not be quarantined, provided they test negative for Covid-19 on arrival.
Woman who allegedly breached SHN to buy bubble tea among 2 S'poreans charged
The woman, who was supposed to serve her stay-home notice from March 21 to April 4, later tested positive for Covid-19.
High Court grants DBS' application to wind up Novena Global Healthcare founded by Loh cousins
The company owed the bank more than $14 million.
Jail for doctor who hid camera in shoe, took more than 3,000 upskirt videos
He was described as a prolific serial voyeur.
BTO flats in prime locations may get more govt subsidies but face resale restrictions: Desmond Lee
The minister said a new housing model is necessary for BTO flats in new areas with very prime attributes.
8 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 7 imported and 1 in worker dorm
This takes Singapore's total to 58,305.