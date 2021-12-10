Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 10.
AstraZeneca's antibody drug for Covid-19 treatment to arrive in S'pore by end of the year
Clinical trials showed Evusheld reduces severe Covid-19 or death by 88% in patients with mild or moderate disease.
Insurers to end Covid-19 relief on Dec 31, existing policyholders supported until policy renewal
Individuals and SMEs facing financial woes due to the pandemic can discuss options with their insurers.
Singapore's 'batman' receives top science award for research in Sars and Covid-19
Five researchers received this year's President's Science and Technology Awards that were given out on Friday.
5-year-old girl has finger severed by hand dryer at Ion Orchard
Her father Nicholas Matthew Chia said the hand dryer was in use but was missing its vent cover.
Flowflex ART kits available at $4.90 each at Unity and FairPrice outlets
The kit, which was authorised for use in Singapore by the HSA on Nov 8, is priced below the other ART kits, which are about $10 each.
Longer wait for Sinovac Covid-19 booster improves protection, study finds
Protection was higher for boosters eight months after a second dose as opposed to two months after, said the study in The Lancet.
Indonesia mulls sending fishermen on patrol amid gas drilling dispute in South China Sea
Move follows China's demand that Indonesia stop drilling in the area.
China Evergrande defaults on its debt. Now what?
Instead of resolving questions about the fate of the property giant, the default announcement has only deepened them.
The secret of Squid Game's success: Meme-ready themes primed it to go viral
The Squid Game creator was named The Straits Times Asian of the Year this week. Learn about the viral factor behind the success of the Netflix series.
Wrap party: How to wrap Christmas presents like Santa’s helper
It is the most wonderful time of the year, so go the words of the classic Christmas song by the late American singer Andy Williams.