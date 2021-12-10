Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Dec 10.

AstraZeneca's antibody drug for Covid-19 treatment to arrive in S'pore by end of the year



PHOTO: ASTRAZENECA



Clinical trials showed Evusheld reduces severe Covid-19 or death by 88% in patients with mild or moderate disease.

READ MORE HERE

Insurers to end Covid-19 relief on Dec 31, existing policyholders supported until policy renewal



PHOTO: ST FILE



Individuals and SMEs facing financial woes due to the pandemic can discuss options with their insurers.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's 'batman' receives top science award for research in Sars and Covid-19



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Five researchers received this year's President's Science and Technology Awards that were given out on Friday.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story Get newsletters curated for you

5-year-old girl has finger severed by hand dryer at Ion Orchard



PHOTOS: NICK MATTHEW CHIA/FACEBOOK



Her father Nicholas Matthew Chia said the hand dryer was in use but was missing its vent cover.

READ MORE HERE

Flowflex ART kits available at $4.90 each at Unity and FairPrice outlets



ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The kit, which was authorised for use in Singapore by the HSA on Nov 8, is priced below the other ART kits, which are about $10 each.

READ MORE HERE

Longer wait for Sinovac Covid-19 booster improves protection, study finds



PHOTO: AFP



Protection was higher for boosters eight months after a second dose as opposed to two months after, said the study in The Lancet.

READ MORE HERE

Indonesia mulls sending fishermen on patrol amid gas drilling dispute in South China Sea



PHOTO: REUTERS



Move follows China's demand that Indonesia stop drilling in the area.

READ MORE HERE

China Evergrande defaults on its debt. Now what?



PHOTO: AFP



Instead of resolving questions about the fate of the property giant, the default announcement has only deepened them.

READ MORE HERE

The secret of Squid Game's success: Meme-ready themes primed it to go viral



PHOTO: COURTESY OF MR TSUBASA TSUKAHARA



The Squid Game creator was named The Straits Times Asian of the Year this week. Learn about the viral factor behind the success of the Netflix series.

READ MORE HERE

Wrap party: How to wrap Christmas presents like Santa’s helper



PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, GIN TAY, LOKKA LEKKR



It is the most wonderful time of the year, so go the words of the classic Christmas song by the late American singer Andy Williams.

READ MORE HERE