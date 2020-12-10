Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 10.
S'pore's first assisted living HDB flats for seniors to launch in Feb 2021
160 units will be available for seniors aged 65 and above, with prices starting from $40k.
Royal Caribbean passenger does not have Covid-19 after final test is negative: MOH
The ministry also announced six new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported.
Pilot for safe cruises to continue, response protocols to Covid-19 swift and effective: STB
The comments come after a suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas forced the ship to return to Singapore early.
Close to 5,500 jobs available in S'pore's healthcare sector; 3 in 4 are long-term positions
There are also about 470 company-hosted traineeships and attachments as well as 760 training opportunities.
Twelve Cupcakes pleads guilty to underpaying foreign employees
The home-grown cupcake chain had even short-changed a worker by about half the wages at times.
Singapore, UK ink free trade deal with eye on digital economy talks in 2021
The agreement will cover more than £17 billion (S$30.4 billion) of current bilateral trade in goods and services.
Cyclist jailed after crashing into pedestrian who died five days later
He had failed to keep a proper lookout while cycling along Sims Avenue on Oct 1 last year.
Cathay, Golden Village merger proposed; deal will create largest cinema operator in S’pore
The merger would combine the eight Cathay cinemas here with Golden Village's 14.
Number of HDB resale flats sold for at least $1m hits new high
72 million-dollar flats were sold in January to November this year, compared to 64 for the whole of 2019.
Singapore backdrop for K-dramas in the future
STB has signed an MOU with Studio Dragon, which is behind hits like Goblin.