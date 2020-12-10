Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 10

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 10.

S'pore's first assisted living HDB flats for seniors to launch in Feb 2021

160 units will be available for seniors aged 65 and above, with prices starting from $40k.

READ MORE HERE

Royal Caribbean passenger does not have Covid-19 after final test is negative: MOH

The ministry also announced six new Covid-19 cases, all of which were imported.

READ MORE HERE

Pilot for safe cruises to continue, response protocols to Covid-19 swift and effective: STB

The comments come after a suspected Covid-19 case on Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas forced the ship to return to Singapore early.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Close to 5,500 jobs available in S'pore's healthcare sector; 3 in 4 are long-term positions

There are also about 470 company-hosted traineeships and attachments as well as 760 training opportunities.

READ MORE HERE

Twelve Cupcakes pleads guilty to underpaying foreign employees

The home-grown cupcake chain had even short-changed a worker by about half the wages at times.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore, UK ink free trade deal with eye on digital economy talks in 2021

The agreement will cover more than £17 billion (S$30.4 billion) of current bilateral trade in goods and services.

READ MORE HERE

Cyclist jailed after crashing into pedestrian who died five days later

He had failed to keep a proper lookout while cycling along Sims Avenue on Oct 1 last year.

READ MORE HERE

Cathay, Golden Village merger proposed; deal will create largest cinema operator in S’pore

The merger would combine the eight Cathay cinemas here with Golden Village's 14.

READ MORE HERE

Number of HDB resale flats sold for at least $1m hits new high

72 million-dollar flats were sold in January to November this year, compared to 64 for the whole of 2019.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore backdrop for K-dramas in the future

STB has signed an MOU with Studio Dragon, which is behind hits like Goblin.

READ MORE HERE