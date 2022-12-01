Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 1.

S'poreans saw 2.1% rise in median real income this year despite inflation: MOM

This year’s growth was nonetheless lower than the pre-Covid-19 average of 3.8 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 when inflation was lower.

READ MORE HERE

New Public Defender’s Office allows more low-income people to have access to legal help

Former deputy public prosecutor Wong Kok Weng was named the Chief Public Defender at the launch held at the State Courts today.

READ MORE HERE

First-time BTO applicants in November HDB launch have good chance of booking Queenstown flats

But those who opted for Kallang/Whampoa units face stiff competition on last day of application.

READ MORE HERE

UOB raises maximum interest rate on its One savings account to 7.8%

It now has the highest maximum bonus interest rates among the three local lenders.

READ MORE HERE

Want a four-day work week? Show this research to your boss

Companies involved in the study conducted in the US, Ireland and Australia saw gains in revenue and productivity, as well as drops in absenteeism and turnover.

READ MORE HERE

Man arrested for drink driving in alleged hit-and-run accident in Adam Road that killed cyclist

The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE HERE

Beijing to let some low-risk patients quarantine at home as Covid-19 numbers soar

It is a significant shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to Covid Zero.

READ MORE HERE

Police NSF posed as female sex worker online to cheat 3 men of more than $1,000

He wrote in an ad that in exchange for $500, he would sell all the videos and arrange for a meeting to provide sexual services.

READ MORE HERE

US, Russia abort nuclear talks

The failure to resume nuclear talks is connected to the war in Ukraine, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Rise of C-beauty: Traditional Chinese medicine remedies inspiring more cosmetics, skincare products

Once associated with herbal soups, TCM ingredients are now highly sought after in the beauty industry.

READ MORE HERE

