Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Dec 1.
S'poreans saw 2.1% rise in median real income this year despite inflation: MOM
This year’s growth was nonetheless lower than the pre-Covid-19 average of 3.8 per cent for the years 2014 to 2019 when inflation was lower.
New Public Defender’s Office allows more low-income people to have access to legal help
Former deputy public prosecutor Wong Kok Weng was named the Chief Public Defender at the launch held at the State Courts today.
First-time BTO applicants in November HDB launch have good chance of booking Queenstown flats
But those who opted for Kallang/Whampoa units face stiff competition on last day of application.
UOB raises maximum interest rate on its One savings account to 7.8%
Want a four-day work week? Show this research to your boss
Companies involved in the study conducted in the US, Ireland and Australia saw gains in revenue and productivity, as well as drops in absenteeism and turnover.
Man arrested for drink driving in alleged hit-and-run accident in Adam Road that killed cyclist
The cyclist was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died.
Beijing to let some low-risk patients quarantine at home as Covid-19 numbers soar
It is a significant shift that reflects the pressure officials are under from a record outbreak and public opposition to Covid Zero.
Police NSF posed as female sex worker online to cheat 3 men of more than $1,000
He wrote in an ad that in exchange for $500, he would sell all the videos and arrange for a meeting to provide sexual services.
US, Russia abort nuclear talks
The failure to resume nuclear talks is connected to the war in Ukraine, writes global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Rise of C-beauty: Traditional Chinese medicine remedies inspiring more cosmetics, skincare products
Once associated with herbal soups, TCM ingredients are now highly sought after in the beauty industry.