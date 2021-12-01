Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Dec 1.

S’pore’s resident employment, incomes recover, but labour market still troubled by Covid-19: MOM

MOM expects labour market recovery to continue into 2022, “but in an uneven manner across sectors”.

READ MORE HERE

Full-time employed residents work fewer hours a week compared with a decade ago: MOM

Full-timers worked an average of 45 hours a week this year, about 4 hours fewer than in 2010.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 vaccination status checks begin at S'pore libraries

For this month, unvaccinated individuals can visit libraries but need to show a negative pre-event test result.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Raeesah Khan resigns from WP: Parliament's Committee of Privileges to continue probe into admission of lying

The committee will also be presenting its report to Parliament in due course.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What happens next after Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan's resignation?

Will there be a by-election and what impact will this have on WP?

READ MORE HERE

Stock markets to be volatile until clarity on Omicron emerges; gold to benefit

Already, stock prices have been negatively hit by volatility and price weakness.

READ MORE HERE

How two flights to Europe may have spurred spread of Omicron variant

The flights, like the cruise ships of the early pandemic, have prompted fears of super-spreader events.

READ MORE HERE

Tel Aviv world's most expensive city, Singapore ties for second place with Paris: Survey

Soaring inflation pushed up living costs globally, an Economist Intelligence Unit survey showed.

READ MORE HERE

Grab to list on Nasdaq on Thursday after Altimeter investors approve Spac merger

With the listing, more Grab executives could cash out on their stock options and look to start their own companies or invest in other start-ups.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Scene: Bumper crop of new music from young, veteran musicians

There was a bumper crop of new music from the home-grown scene in the past month.

READ MORE HERE