Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Dec 1

S'pore-HK air travel bubble will be delayed to next year

The exact start date of the arrangement will be reviewed late this month.

NUS prof sacked for sexual misconduct against student

Professor Theodore G. Hopf, better known as Ted Hopf, had sexually harassed a student.

S'poreans can soon view bank accounts, investments on a single platform

The online platform allows users to access personal financial data across seven banks and three government agencies.

HK residents urged to stay home amid fears of worst Covid-19 wave

The daily new infections in Hong Kong have crossed 70 for more than a week.

No 'freedom of action' to override Cabinet views on Oxley house, says PM Lee in TOC libel suit

PM Lee also said his father Lee Kuan Yew understood his son's considerations and constraints as head of government.

More families could face difficulty with home loan payments though overall household debt fell: MAS

MAS also urged households to be prudent about property purchases amid the uncertain economic outlook.

10 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including first case from workers' dorm after 20 days

One case in the community was also announced.

Smooth kick-off for SingapoRediscovers voucher redemption

Some have already used up their full $100 worth of vouchers on the first day.

Johor Baru family's car torched as husband working in S'pore allegedly owes money

The wife said she received a video clip from a Singaporean number, showing a man setting the car on fire.

Motor racing: Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

The seven-time F1 world champion is isolating in Bahrain, where he won his 95th career race last Sunday.

